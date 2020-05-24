View this post on Instagram

You beautiful girl Kanchi❤️. I love you so so much.. I can’t even remember how we met and became friends but I do know, you are so special to me that I wait to share things with you, I wait to laugh loud with you and I enjoy that our bratpack loves each other which only means we are stuck together for life.. Happy Birthday pretty girl.. Keep being that amazing inspiration that you are to me❤️

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on May 24, 2020 at 2:39am PDT