मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस कांची कौल ने रविवार को अपना 39वां जन्मदिन मनाया। इस मौके पर उनकी दोस्त जेनेलिया देशमुख ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक भावुक पोस्ट लिखते हुए उन्हें बधाई दी। जेनेलिया ने कांची को अपने लिए प्रेरणा बताया। साथ ही लिखा कि वे उनके लिए इतनी खास हैं कि हर बात शेयर करने के लिए वे कांची का इंतजार करती हैं। उनकी पोस्ट पढ़कर कांची की आंखें नम हो गईं।
अपनी पोस्ट में जेनेलिया ने लिखा, 'तुम सुंदर लड़की कांची। मैं तुमसे बहुत प्यार करती हूं... मुझे ये भी याद नहीं है कि हम कैसे मिले और कैसे दोस्त बन गए। लेकिन मुझे पता यह पता है कि तुम मेरे लिए बहुत खास हो.. इतनी कि मैं तुम्हारे साथ बातें साझा करने के लिए इंतजार करती हूं। मैं तुम्हारे साथ जोर से हंसने का इंतजार करती हूं।'
हम सब एक-दूसरे के साथ अटके हुए हैं
आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'मुझे अच्छा लगता है कि हमारे ग्रुप के सभी लोग एक-दूसरे से प्यार करते हैं। जिसका मतलब ये है कि हमारा जीवन एक-दूसरे के साथ अटका हुआ है।' आगे उन्होंने लिखा, 'हैपी बर्थडे सुंदर लड़की... मेरे लिए वो अद्भुत प्रेरणा बने रहना।'
कांची कौल की आंखें नम हुईं
जेनेलिया का मैसेज पढ़ने के बाद कांची ने कमेंट करते हुए उन्हें धन्यवाद दिया और बताया कि इसे पढ़ उनकी आंखें भीग गईं। उन्होंने लिखा, 'इसने वास्तव में मेरी आंखें नम कर दी... मैं भी तुम्हें बहुत प्यार करती हूं। तुम सबसे शुद्ध ऊर्जाओं में से एक हो जिन्हें मैं जानती हूं और मैं तुम्हें कभी जाने नहीं दूंगी। थैंक यू सो-सो मच।' इसके बाद जेनेलिया ने उन्हें जवाब देते हुए एकबार फिर आई लव यू कहा।
View this post on Instagram
You beautiful girl Kanchi❤️. I love you so so much.. I can’t even remember how we met and became friends but I do know, you are so special to me that I wait to share things with you, I wait to laugh loud with you and I enjoy that our bratpack loves each other which only means we are stuck together for life.. Happy Birthday pretty girl.. Keep being that amazing inspiration that you are to me❤️
A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on May 24, 2020 at 2:39am PDT
शाकाहारी बनने का अनुभव बताया था
इससे कुछ दिन पहले जेनेलिया ने एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए शाकाहारी बनने के बाद के अपने अनुभव को बताया था। उनके मुताबिक शाकाहारी बनने के बाद हुए अन्य अच्छे परिवर्तनों के साथ बड़ा बदलाव ये हुआ कि अब वे जानवरों के प्रति कम क्रूर हो गई हैं। इसी पोस्ट में उन्होंने अपने फार्महाउस में उगी ऑर्गेनिक पत्ता गोभियां और उससे बना सूप दिखाया था।
View this post on Instagram
Turning vegetarian was a choice I took a couple of years ago.. I honestly thought it was going to be really really tough but I was determined to make it work.. On my journey I realised the beauty of plants, the various colours I see through them and eventually the nutrients I get through them but most importantly I feel less cruel to animals.. My mother in law grew some beautiful organic cabbages in our farm.. We have been enjoying it raw through salads practically everyday but today decided to make a soup out of it.. I’ve heard of artificial colours being used in food to enhance colours and have been ever so against them but here I had got to see a pure beautiful purple colour, a colour I never thought I would get so effortlessly and to top it all it was super duper healthy ( literally farm to table.) Not just me, the kids believed it was a unicorn 🦄 colour they had got and had their soup as well.. Aai thank you for filling my Sunday with colour❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on May 17, 2020 at 8:27am PDT