So our kids are currently living in a world where distance learning - is the new way of education.. At first I thought, my whole world would come crashing down and that this concept would never ever work but that’s not what my kids feel, they accept and adapt to every situation with such ease.. All they need is a little love and time from their parents and they are just fine.. So be there for them, because learning together is better than learning alone❤️..

A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Apr 23, 2020 at 2:53am PDT