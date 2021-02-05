पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हैप्पी बर्थडे अभिषेक बच्चन:ओटीटी ने जूनियर बच्चन को दिया साइड हीरो से दोबारा मैन स्टार बनने का मौका, अब झोली में हैं कई बड़ी फिल्में

22 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड एक्टर अभिषेक बच्चन आज पूरे 45 साल के हो चुके हैं। एक्टर ने साल 2000 में जेपी दत्ता की वॉर ड्रामा फिल्म रिफ्यूजी से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था। ये एक मल्टीस्टारर फिल्म थी जिसमें अभिषेक के साथ करीना कपूर ने भी डेब्यू किया था। इसके बाद अभिषेक मैं प्रेम की दीवानी हूं फिल्म में नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म के लिए अभिषेक को बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर का नॉमिनेशन मिला था, लेकिन ये अवॉर्ड उन्हें साल 2004 की फिल्म युवा के लिए मिला। एक्टर ब्लफमास्टर, गुरू और उमराव जान जैसी गिनी चुनी फिल्मों के अलावा हर फिल्म में साइड रोल निभाते ही नजर आए हैं, जिनमें से ज्यादातर फिल्में फ्लॉप ही रही हैं। बर्थडे के खास पर आइए जानते हैं अभिषेक ने फ्लॉप करियर के बाद कैसे ओटीटी से किया कमबैक-

सपोर्टिंग एक्टर बनकर रह गए अभिषेक बच्चन

मल्टीस्टारर फिल्मों से बॉलीवुड करियर की शुरुआत करने वाले अभिषेक बच्चन एक सपोर्टिंग एक्टर बनकर रह गए। एक्टर ने अपने शुरुआती करियर में ही बैक-टू-बैक फ्लॉप फिल्में दीं, जिससे धीरे-धीरे उन्हें इंडस्ट्री में नापसंद किया जाने लगा। अभिषेक को लीड के बजाय साइड रोल ही ऑफर होने लगे थे। अभिषेक को करियर में 3 बार बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग रोल के लिए फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड दिया गया था, जिससे उन पर साइड एक्टर का ठप्पा लग चुका था। अभिषेक बच्चन, दिलीप कुमार के बाद लगातार तीन साल तक एक ही अवॉर्ड पाने वाले पहले एक्टर हैं।

उमराव जान, झूम बराबर झूम, लागा चुनरी में दाग, रावण, खेलें हम जी जान से, गेम और प्लेयर जैसी तमाम फिल्में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर बुरी तरह पिटी थी, जिसके बाद एक्टर को बड़ी फिल्में मिलना बंद हो गईं। साल 2012 में रिलीज हुई धूम 3 एक ब्लॉकबस्टर हिट फिल्म साबित हुई थी, हालांकि क्रिटिक्स का मानना था कि एक्टर की छवि आमिर खान के सामने धुंधली हो गई। धूम 3 के बाद दो सालों तक अभिषेक की झोली में कोई नए प्रोजेक्ट नहीं थे। दो साल बाद एक्टर ने फराह खान की फिल्म हैप्पी न्यू ईयर में फिर सपोर्टिंग रोल निभाया, और फिल्म हिट रही। इसी साल बतौर लीड अभिषेक ऑल इज वेल में नजर आए, जो कमाई करने में असफल रही।

ओटीटी ने संभाला ढूबता करियर

साल 2020 अभिषेक बच्चन के लिए काफी बेहतर साबित हुआ है। इस साल जहां सभी सिनेमाघरों में ताले पड़े थे, वहीं एक्टर अपने कमबैक से दर्शकों को इंप्रेस करने में कामयाब रहे। इस साल एक्टर ब्रीद-इंटू द शैडोज सीरीज में लीड रोल निभाते नजर आए थे। इस फिल्म उनके साथ नित्या मेनन और अमित साध भी अहम किरदारों में थे। 10 जुलाई 2020 में अमेजन प्राइम में रिलीज हुई सीरीज के कुल 12 एपिसोड थे।

2020 के आखिर में एक्टर नेटफ्लिक्स की लूडो फिल्म में नजर आए हैं। फिल्म में चार अलग-अलग कहानियां दिखाई गई हैं जो संयोग से एक दूसरे से जुड़ी हैं। इस फिल्म के लिए भी जूनियर बच्चन को पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स मिला था।

ये हैं अभिषेक की अपकमिंग फिल्में

द बिग बुल

अभिषेक बच्चन ने 2019 में द बिग बुल फिल्म साइन की थी। इस फिल्म को कुकी गुलाटी डायरेक्ट और अजय देवगन, आनंद पंडित और विक्रांत शर्मा प्रोड्यूस कर रहे हैं। ये फिल्म पहले सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज की जाने वाली थी हांलाकि कोरोना महामारी के चलते फिल्म डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार के पास चली गई है। स्टॉक मार्केट हीरो हर्षद मेहता पर बनी फिल्म द बिग बुल को 2021 में रिलीज किया जाने वाला है। अभिषेक से पहले प्रतीक गांधी ने 2020 में आई स्कैम 1992 में हर्षद मेहता का रोल प्ले किया था, जिसे दर्शकों की खूब सराहना मिली थी। स्कैम 1992 के बाद द बिग बुल का रिलीज होना फिल्म के लिए एक बड़ा रिस्क है।

ब्रीद 3

ब्रीद- इंटू द शैडोज, ब्रीद सीरीज का दूसरा सीजन था, जिसमें कुल 12 एपिसोड थे। इस सीजन में अभिषेक बच्चन, अमित साध और नित्या मेनन ने अहम किरदार निभाए थे। इस कामयाब सीजन के बाद मेकर्स अभिषेक बच्चन के साथ सीरीज की तीसरा सीजन बनाने की तैयारी में हैं। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो ये सीजन सितम्बर तक रिलीज किया जाएगा।

बॉब बिस्वास

अभिषेक बच्चन की अपकमिंग फिल्म बॉब बिस्वास एक क्राइम थ्रिलर फिल्म है, जिसे दीया अन्नपूर्णा निर्देशित कर रही हैं। फिल्म को रेड चिल्ली एंटरटेनमेंट द्वारा प्रोड्यूस किया जा रहा है। अभिषेक के साथ फिल्म में चित्रांगदा सिंह और अमर उपाध्याय लीड रोल में है। ये फिल्म साल 2012 की ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म कहानी का स्पिन ऑफ होने वाली है।

संजय लीला भंसाली की अनटाइटल फिल्म

साल 2019 में अभिषेक बच्चन ने संजय लीला भंसाली की अनटाइटल फिल्म साइन की है जो जल्द ही फ्लोर पर जा सकती है। ये फिल्म पॉपुलर कवि साहिर लुधियानवी और लेखक अमृता प्रितक की खूबसूरत लव स्टोरी होने वाली है, जिसमें अभिषेक के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय लीड रोल में नजर आएंगी। साल 2010 के बाद अब ऐश-अभि की जोड़ी दोबारा वापसी कर रही है। ये फिल्म पहले इरफान खान के साथ बनने वाली थी, लेकिन उन्होंने इससे इनकार कर दिया था।

गुलाब जामुन

एक्टर जल्द ही फिल्म गुलाब जामुन पर काम शुरू कर सकते हैं, जो एक रोमांटिक कॉमेडी होने वाली है। इस फिल्म को पहले अनुराग कश्यप निर्देशित कर रहे थे, लेकिन उन्हें सर्वेश मेवारा ने रिप्लेस कर दिया है। फिल्म को रोनी स्क्रूवाला के प्रोडक्शन हाउस आरएसवीपी द्वारा प्रोड्यूस किया जा रहा है।

