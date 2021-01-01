पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Happy Birthday Anoop Soni: Anoop Soni Did Not Want To Play Bhairo In The Iconic Show Balika Vadhu, Agreed After Rejecting The Offer Thrice.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हैप्पी बर्थडे अनूप सोनी:बालिका वधू में भैरो का किरदार नहीं निभाना चाहते थे अनूप सोनी, तीन बार ऑफर ठुकराने के बाद हुए थे राजी

37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री के पॉपुलर एंकर अनूप सोनी आज 46वां जन्मदिन मना रहे हैं। एक्टर ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से की थी हालांकि वहां पॉपुलैरिटी ना मिलने पर एक्टर ने टेलीविजन इंडस्ट्री की तरफ रुख कर लिया। एक्टर ने साल 2008 में शुरु हुए शो बालिका वधू में आनंदी के पिता भैरो धर्मवीर सिंह का किरदार निभाया था, जिससे उन्हें बेहतरीन पहचान हासिल हुई। ये कम ही लोग जानते हैं कि अनूप बालिका वधू में काम नहीं करना चाहते थे, जिसके चलते उन्होंने तीन बार शो का ऑफर ठुकराया था। आज जन्मदिन के खास मौके पर आइए जानते हैं कैसा था अनूप का बॉलीवुड से लेकर टीवी इंडस्ट्री का सफर-

फिल्मों के साइड एक्टर बनकर रह गए अनूप

अनूप सोनी सबसे पहले 1999 में रिलीज हुई बायोग्राफिकल फिल्म गॉडमदर में नजर आए थे। फिल्म में एक्टर को साइड किरदार निभाते देखा गया था। इसके बाद अनूप ने ऋतिक रोशन, करिश्मा कपूर और जया बच्चन स्टारर फिल्म फिजा में टपोरी का एक छोटा किरदार निभाया था। धीरे-धीरे अनूप बॉलीवुड फिल्मों के एक छोटे से एक्टर बनकर रह गए, जिससे उन्हें पहचान नहीं मिल सकी।

कलर्स के बालिका वधू शो से मिली पहचान

कई शोज और फिल्मों में छोटे-मोटे रोल निभाने के बाद अनूप सोनी टेलीविजन के पॉपुलर शो सीआईडी में नजर आए हैं। इस शो के बाद उन्हें नए शुरू हुए चैनल कलर्स के शो बालिका वधू का ऑफर मिला था लेकिन उन्होंने ये रोल करने से इनकार कर दिया था। पिंकविला को दिए इंटरव्यू में अनूप ने बताया था, उस वक्त मैंने सीआईडी स्पेशल शो खत्म किया था और मैं एक्टिंग से कुछ दिनों का ब्रेक लेना चाहता था। मैंने ये शो करने से इनकार कर दिया था। मेरे पास लगातार प्रोडक्शन हाउस और राइटर्स के कॉल आते थे। मैंने तीन बार शो का ऑफर ठुकराया था। इसका एक कारण ये भी था कि उस समय कलर्स चैनल नया था। लेकिन कहते हैं ना जो लिखा होता है वो होकर रहता है। मैंने ये शो किया और ये एक आईकॉनिक शो बन गया।

अनूप साल 2010 से सोनी टीवी के शो क्राइम पेट्रोल में बतौर शो एंकर नजर आने लगे। इस शो के लिए अनूप को खूब सराहना मिली। पहले शो को एक छोटे लेवल पर शुरू किया गया था जिसे दर्शकों का पॉजिटिव रिस्पॉन्स मिला और शो लगातार क्रिएटिव होता चला गया। साल 2018 में अनूप ने अचानक शो छोड़ने का फैसला कर हर किसी को हैरान कर दिया। एक्टर का कहना था कि वो अलग-अलग तरह के रोल निभाना चाहते हैं।

कई महीनों तक करते रहे काम की तलाश

क्राइम पेट्रोल छोड़ने के बाद अनूप को कई महीनों तक हर किसी के पास जाकर काम मांगना पड़ा था। एक्टर ने हिंदुस्तान टाइम्स को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में कहा, एक समय था जब मुझे कई ऑफर मिलते थे, लेकिन उस समय मेरे पास डेट्स नहीं रहती थीं। शायद लोगों को लगने लगा था कि मुझे ऑफर देकर कोई फायदा नहीं है। इंडस्ट्री में कई एक्टर, फिल्ममेकर हैं, इसलिए अगर आपको काम चाहिए तो आपको उनके पास जाना ही होगा। मैं काम मांगने में बिलकुल भी नहीं हिचकिचाता, खासकर उन लोगों से जिनके साथ मुझे काम करना है।

अब अनूप के पास कई बड़े प्रोजेक्ट

क्राइम पेट्रोल शो साइन करने के बाद ही अनूप सोनी फिल्मों से दूर थे। ये शो छोड़ने के बाद उन्होंने 8 साल बाद दोबारा प्रस्थानम फिल्म से कमबैक किया। इसके बाद एक्टर फत्तेशिकस्त, क्लास ऑफ 83 और बॉम्बर्स में नजर आ चुके हैं। हाल ही में एक्टर अमेजन प्राइम में रिलीज हुई सैफ अली खान, डिंपल कपाड़िया, सुनील ग्रोवर स्टारर सीरीज तांडव में नजर आए हैं। ये सीरीज कुछ विवादित सीन के चलते लगातार विवादों में बनी हुई है। अब एक्टर 2021 में रिलीज होने वाली फिल्म सत्यमेव जयते 2 में नजर आएंगे।

साल 2011 में राज बब्बर की बेटी से की शादी

अनूप सोनी ने साल 1999 में रितु सोनी से शादी की थी। इस शादी से एक्टर को दो बेटियां मायरा और जोया हैं। शादी के 11 साल बाद अनूप ने रितु से तलाक ले लिया। इसके अगले साल अनूप ने एक्टर से राजनेता बने राज बब्बर की बेटी जूही बब्बर से शादी की थी। दोनों का एक बेटा ईमान है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser