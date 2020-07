जन्मदिन पर खास बातचीत:बचपन से ही पैसे इकट्ठे करके लंगर लगाते थे सोनू सूद, मां- बाप से मिली मदद करने की सीख का ताउम्र करते रहेंगे पालन

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Maa...just keep guiding me always the way you have been doing all my life. Wish I could give you a tight hug and tell you how much I love you..but I am sure you must be missing us where ever you are. Life will never be the same but be my guiding angel always till I see you again maa. Miss you 😘

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jul 20, 2020 at 9:36pm PDT