ब्रेकअप पर बोले हर्षवर्धन राणे:किम शर्मा से ब्रेकअप के डेढ़ साल बाद हर्षवर्धन राणे ने कहा- इसके लिए मेरा DNA जिम्मेदार है

12 मिनट पहले
'सनम तेरी कसम' (2016) से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू करने वाले हर्षवर्धन राणे ने एक इंटरव्यू में किम शर्मा से अपने ब्रेकअप के बारे में बात की। उन्होंने इसके लिए अपने DNA को जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। वे कहते हैं, "जो गलत हुआ, वह मेरे DNA में है। यह साफ है कि मैं 12 साल तक सिंगल रहा। जरूर कोई कारण रहा होगा, क्योंकि बिना वजह के कुछ नहीं होता।"

हर्षवर्धन बोले- सिनेमा मेरी दुल्हन है

टाइम्स नाउ से बातचीत में हर्षवर्धन ने आगे कहा, "मैंने उसे (किम) डेट करना शुरू किया। वह इस धरती पर सबसे मजेदार इंसान है। मैंने उसके साथ वाकई सबसे अच्छा समय बिताया। मुझे लगता है कि यह मेरा DNA है, मेरी वायरिंग है, जिसे मैं जिम्मेदार ठहराना चाहूंगा।"

इसके आगे हर्षवर्धन ने ब्रेकअप के बारे में फिल्म 'रंग दे बसंती' (2006) का डायलॉग कोट किया। उन्होंने कहा , "रंग दे बसंती में एक डायलॉग है 'आजादी मेरी दुल्हन है', वैसे ही मैं बोलूंगा कि सिनेमा मेरी दुल्हन है।"

अप्रैल-2019 में हुआ था ब्रेकअप

हर्षवर्धन और किम का ब्रेक अप्रैल-2019 में हुआ था। हर्षवर्धन ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक अजीबो-गरीब पोस्ट कर किम से अपने ब्रेकअप का ऐलान किया था। उन्होंने लिखा था, "के (किम) शुक्रिया महान आत्मा। यह अमेजिंग था और भी बहुत कुछ। भगवान तुम्हारा भला करे और मेरा भी। बाय।"

2018 में रिश्ते की पुष्टि की थी

2018 में हर्षवर्धन ने किम के साथ अपने रिश्ते की पुष्टि की थी। उन्होंने एक इंटरव्यू में कहा था, "मैं रिलेशनशिप में हूं लेकिन ये मेरी पर्सनल लाइफ है।" उन्होंने कहा था कि वे खुली सोच वाले व्यक्ति हैं और कभी भी कुछ छुपाते नहीं हैं।

हर्षवर्धन से पहले अली पुंजानी की पत्नी थीं किम

2010 में किम शर्मा ने केन्या के रहने वाले बिजनेसमैन अली पुंजानी से मोम्बासा में शादी की थी, जो तीन बच्चों के पिता हैं। किम से शादी के लिए अली ने पत्नी को तलाक दिया था। अप्रैल, 2017 में किम और अली के रास्ते अलग ही गए।

