दैनिक भास्करMay 28, 2020, 03:16 PM IST
हेमा मालिनी ने ट्विटर पर एक स्पष्टीकरण पोस्ट किया है। यह एक विज्ञापन के संबंध में है जिसके लिए उन्हें लगातार आलोचना झेलनी पड़ रही थी। दरअसल यह विज्ञापन आटा गूंथने की मशीन का था, हेमा मालिनी और उनकी बेटी ईशा देओल इसी कंपनी की ब्रांड एम्बेसडर हैं। कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने भी इस विज्ञापन के बारे में अपना विरोध दर्ज किया है।
मौजूदा कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमणकाल को देखते हुए विज्ञापन में कहा गया था - क्या आप अपनी मेड को हाथों से आटा गूंथने देंगे। उनके हाथ संक्रमित हो सकते हैं। विज्ञापन में कंपनी ने अपने आटा और ब्रेड मेकर का प्रयोग करने की बात कही, साथ ही शुद्धता और स्वास्थ्य के साथ समझौता न करने की सलाह दी थी।
Hi #Kent @KentROSystems, what casteist classist bullshit is this?? You should be ashamed of yourself for putting this ad out. pic.twitter.com/fwJRslPuS4— Japleen Pasricha (@japna_p) May 26, 2020
जब इस विज्ञापन की आलोचना जातिगत और वर्गभेद के तौर पर की जाने लगी तो कंपनी के ट्विटर अकाउंट पर चैयरमैन महेश गुप्ता ने अपनी सफाई पोस्ट की। जिसमें लिखा- हमारी तरफ माफी स्वीकार करें, जो हमने आटा मेकर का यह विज्ञापन पब्लिश किया। हमारी ऐसा करने की कोई मंशा नहीं थी, लेकिन इसे गलत ढंग से प्रसारित किया गया। हमने इसे हटा दिया है। हम समाज के हर वर्ग का सम्मान करते हैं।
Views expressed by the recent advertisement of Kent Atta by @KentROSystems do not resonate with my values and are inappropriate, The Chairman has already tendered a public apology for the mistake.I hereby wish to put on record that I respect and stand by all sections of society. pic.twitter.com/i6tY3hJdt8— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 27, 2020
हेमा मालिनी इस कंपनी की लंबे समय से ब्रांड प्रमोटर हैं। लेकिन उन्होंने इस बारे में कोई माफीनामा तो नहीं लिखा लेकिन एक स्पष्टीकरण जारी किया है। जिसमें लिखा है- विज्ञापन में जो भी बताया गया है वह मेरे मूल्यों के खिलाफ और अनुचित है। चेयरमैन ने इस बारे में सार्वजनिक रूप से गलती की माफी मांगी है। मैं ध्यान दिलाना चाहूंगी कि मैं समाज के सभी वर्गों का सम्मान करती हूं।