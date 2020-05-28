Change Cookies Settings

Hema Malini clarification on the advertisement of caste-class discrimination wrote Views expressed against my values and unfair

दैनिक भास्कर

May 28, 2020, 03:16 PM IST

हेमा मालिनी ने ट्विटर पर एक स्पष्टीकरण पोस्ट किया है। यह एक विज्ञापन के संबंध में है जिसके लिए उन्हें लगातार आलोचना झेलनी पड़ रही थी। दरअसल यह विज्ञापन आटा गूंथने की मशीन का था, हेमा मालिनी और उनकी बेटी ईशा देओल इसी कंपनी की ब्रांड एम्बेसडर हैं। कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने भी इस विज्ञापन के बारे में अपना विरोध दर्ज किया है। 

मौजूदा कोरोना महामारी के संक्रमणकाल को देखते हुए विज्ञापन में कहा गया था - क्या आप अपनी मेड को हाथों से आटा गूंथने देंगे। उनके हाथ संक्रमित हो सकते हैं। विज्ञापन में कंपनी ने अपने आटा और ब्रेड मेकर का प्रयोग करने की बात कही, साथ ही शुद्धता और स्वास्थ्य के साथ समझौता न करने की सलाह दी थी। 

जब इस विज्ञापन की आलोचना जातिगत और वर्गभेद के तौर पर की जाने लगी तो कंपनी के ट्विटर अकाउंट पर चैयरमैन महेश गुप्ता ने अपनी सफाई पोस्ट की। जिसमें लिखा- हमारी तरफ माफी स्वीकार करें, जो हमने आटा मेकर का यह विज्ञापन पब्लिश किया। हमारी ऐसा करने की कोई मंशा नहीं थी, लेकिन इसे गलत ढंग से प्रसारित किया गया। हमने इसे हटा दिया है। हम समाज के हर वर्ग का सम्मान करते हैं। 

हेमा मालिनी इस कंपनी की लंबे समय से ब्रांड प्रमोटर हैं। लेकिन उन्होंने इस बारे में कोई माफीनामा तो नहीं लिखा लेकिन एक स्पष्टीकरण जारी किया है। जिसमें लिखा है- विज्ञापन में जो भी बताया गया है वह मेरे मूल्यों के खिलाफ और अनुचित है। चेयरमैन ने इस बारे में सार्वजनिक रूप से गलती की माफी मांगी है। मैं ध्यान दिलाना चाहूंगी कि मैं समाज के सभी वर्गों का सम्मान करती हूं।

