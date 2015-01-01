पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Entertainment
  Bollywood
  Higest Earning Actor 2020: Akshay Kumar Became The Sixth Highest paid Actor In The World By Earning $ 48.5 Million, Salman, Shah Rukh Are Behind

फोर्ब्स हाइएस्ट पेड एक्टर 2020:48.5 मिलियन डॉलर कमाकर अक्षय कुमार बने दुनिया के छठवें सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर, सलमान, शाहरुख हैं पीछे

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड को हर साल सबसे ज्यादा फिल्में देकर अक्षय कुमार फैंस का दिल जीत रहे हैं। इसी के साथ अक्षय कुमार दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर्स की लिस्ट में भी जगह बना चुके हैं। हाल ही में आई फोर्ब्स की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर की टॉप 10 लिस्ट में 48.5 मिलियन डॉलर (362 करोड़ रुपए) सालाना कमाई कर अक्षय ने छठवां स्थान हासिल किया है। इस लिस्ट में उन्होंने ग्लोबल स्टार शाहरुख खान और सलमान को भी पीछे कर दिया है। आइए देखते हैं कौन हैं बॉलीवुड के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर-

अक्षय कुमार- बॉलीवुड के खिलाड़ी कुमार अक्षय की लक्ष्मी बॉम्ब हाल ही में डिजिटली डिज्नी प्लस हॉटस्टार वीआईपी पर रिलीज हुई है। रिकॉर्ड तोड़ते हुए ये फिल्म ओटीटी प्लेटफॉर्म पर सबसे ज्यादा देखी गई फिल्म बनी है। इस फिल्म के अलावा एक्टर जल्द ही कृति सेनन के साथ बच्चन पांडे, सारा अली खान और धनुष के साथ अतरंगी रे, वाणी कपूर के साथ बैल-बॉटम और मिस वर्ल्ड मानुषी छिल्लर के साथ पृथ्वीराज फिल्म लेकर आ रहे हैं। फिल्मों के अलावा एक्टर की ज्यादातर कमाई का जरिए प्रोडक्ट एंडोर्समेंट है।

सलमान खान- सुपरस्टार सलमान खान हर साल ईद के मौके पर अपनी फिल्म से फैंस को तोहफा देते हैं हालांकि इस साल कोरोना और सिनेमाघर बंद होने से ऐसा नहीं हो पाया। इस साल सलमान की फिल्म राधे और कभी ईद कभी दिवाली रिलीज होने वाली थी लेकिन फिल्मों की शूटिंग पूरी नहीं हो सकी। लॉकडाउन खुलते ही राधे फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी की गई लेकिन मेकर्स को अब भी सिनेमाघर पूरी तरह से खुलने का इंतजार है। 2020 में एक भी फिल्म रिलीज ना होने के बावजूद सलमान खान बॉलीवुड के दूसरे सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर हैं। हर फिल्म में 100 करोड़ रुपए फीस लेने वाले एक्टर ने बिग बॉस 14 के लिए 450 करोड़ रुपए फीस ली है।

शाहरुख खान- बॉलीवुड के बादशाह शाहरुख खान आखिरी बार साल 2018 में रिलीज हुई फिल्म जीरो में नजर आए हैं। फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस में कोई खास कमाल नहीं दिखाया इसके बाद एक्टर तीसरे सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर हैं। फिल्मों के अलावा शाहरुख का प्रोडक्शन हाउस रेड चिली एंटरटेनमेंट वेब फिल्में और सीरीज प्रोड्यूस कर रहा है। एक्टर जल्द ही दीपिका पादुकोण के साथ फिल्म पठान पर काम शुरू करेंगे।

आमिर खान- साल में एक लेकिन हिट फिल्म देने वाले आमिर खान जल्द ही करीना कपूर के साथ फिल्म लाल सिंह चड्ढा लेकर आ रहे हैं। लॉकडाउन के चलते इस फिल्म की शूटिंग रुक गई थी हालांकि शूटिंग की इजाजत मिलने के बाद एक्टर ने दोबारा फिल्म पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। इस साल आमिर की कोई फिल्म रिलीज नहीं हुई है इसके बावजूद एक्टर इस साल के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर की लिस्ट में चौथे नंबर पर है।

अजय देवगन- साल 2020 की शुरुआत में ही ब्लॉकबस्टर हिट ताण्हाजी देने वाले एक्टर अजय देवगन बॉलीवुड के पांचवें सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर हैं। इस फिल्म का बॉक्स ऑफिस क्लेश दीपिका की फिल्म छपाक से हुआ था। इसके बावजूद फिल्म ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए लगभग 277 करोड़ रुपए का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन किया था।

ये हैं दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर

87.5 मिलियन डॉलर कमाई के साथ ड्वेन जॉनसन इस लिस्ट में पहले स्थान पर हैं। इनके अलावा रेयान रेनॉल्ड (71.5 मिलियन डॉलर), मार्क वाह्लबर्ग (58 मिलियन डॉलर), बैन अफ्लैक (55 मिलियन डॉलर) और विन डीजल (54 मिलियन डॉलर) टॉप 5 सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाले एक्टर की लिस्ट में शामिल हैं।

