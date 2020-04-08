दैनिक भास्करApr 08, 2020, 02:13 PM IST
भोपाल. भारत में लगातार बढ़ते मामले देखते हुए मास्क और सेनिटाइजर की खपत काफी बढ़ गई है। बाजार में भी अब मास्क की कमी आने लगी है ऐसे में हिना खान खुद अपने पर पर रीयूजेबल मास्क बनाने का सही तरीका सिखा रही हैं।
हिना खान ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें उन्होंने खुद सिलाई करके मास्क तैयार किए हैं। ट्यूटोरियल वीडियो के साथ हिना लिखती हैं, 'होम मेड रीयूजेबल मास्क। तो ये मेरा पहली कोशिश है कि आसानी से घर पर मास्क कैसे बनाएं। मैंने प्रोसेस और मास्क को जितना हो सके उतना इंट्रेस्टिंग बनाने की कोशिश की है और आशा है कि इससे कई लोगों को घर पर मास्क बनाने का हौंसला मिलेगा। हम इसमें एक साथ हैं। चलो कोविड 19 से लड़ें'।
View this post on Instagram
So here is my attempt to teach some simple measures of how to make a mask at home. I tried to make the process and the masks, both as interesting as possible for you guys and hope it will encourage a lot of you to make one for yourself. #WeAreInThisTogether #LetsFightCovid19
A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Apr 7, 2020 at 9:36am PDT
हिना खान कई दिनों से फैंस को जागरुक करने के काम में लगी हुई हैं। उन्होंने कुछ ही समय पहले बाजार से लाई गई सब्जी को सही तरह से सेनिटाइज करना और मास्क को सही तरीके से पहनने की जानकारी भी वीडियो के जरिए दी थी।
View this post on Instagram
Just trying to share my way of avoiding the loopholes as we get groceries from outside and it has a high risk of missing something that can be quite fatal. So hope this will be helpful to all of you out there! Stay Safe and let us al avoid silly #LoopHoles #21LockDown #WeAreInThisTogether
A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Apr 2, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT