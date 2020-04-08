Change Cookies Settings

छोटी सी पहल / हिना खान ने सिखाया घर पर मास्क बनाने का सही तरीका, खुद सिलाई कर तैयार किए परिवार के लिए मास्क

दैनिक भास्कर

Apr 08, 2020, 02:13 PM IST

भोपाल. भारत में लगातार बढ़ते मामले देखते हुए मास्क और सेनिटाइजर की खपत काफी बढ़ गई है। बाजार में भी अब मास्क की कमी आने लगी है ऐसे में हिना खान खुद अपने पर पर रीयूजेबल मास्क बनाने का सही तरीका सिखा रही हैं।

हिना खान ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से एक वीडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें उन्होंने खुद सिलाई करके मास्क तैयार किए हैं। ट्यूटोरियल वीडियो के साथ हिना लिखती हैं, 'होम मेड रीयूजेबल मास्क। तो ये मेरा पहली कोशिश है कि आसानी से घर पर मास्क कैसे बनाएं। मैंने प्रोसेस और मास्क को जितना हो सके उतना इंट्रेस्टिंग बनाने की कोशिश की है और आशा है कि इससे कई लोगों को घर पर मास्क बनाने का हौंसला मिलेगा। हम इसमें एक साथ हैं। चलो कोविड 19 से लड़ें'।

हिना खान कई दिनों से फैंस को जागरुक करने के काम में लगी हुई हैं। उन्होंने कुछ ही समय पहले बाजार से लाई गई सब्जी को सही तरह से सेनिटाइज करना और मास्क को सही तरीके से पहनने की जानकारी भी वीडियो के जरिए दी थी।

