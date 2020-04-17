View this post on Instagram

The entire world is right now in crisis, there was already the issue of downturn due to which there were salary cuts, jobs were at stake and media houses were shutting down. Now with this virus it has devastated all of us. I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I'm really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. 🙏 #hrithikroshan

