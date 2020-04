View this post on Instagram

. Alone . But at it ! .. @rakesh_roshan9 #70running17 #whydidinotgethisgenetics #militaryman #fitnessmotivation #whenigrowupiwannabelikehim #daddycool😎 . This seriously is more inspiring to me than anything else . My daily dose . Give him a shout guys .

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Apr 13, 2020 at 12:47am PDT