पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नई शुरुआत:'हंटर' एक्ट्रेस सई ताम्हणकर ने लॉन्च किया अपना फैशन लेबल ‘दि सारी स्टोरी’, सालों पहले देखा था दोस्त के साथ बिजनेस का सपना

7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मल्टी टैलेंटेड एक्ट्रेस सई ताम्हणकर ने ‘हंटर’, ‘लव सोनिया’ से अपनी पहचान बनाने के बाद अब अपना फैशन लेबल लॉन्च किया हैं। हाल ही में, दशहरे में सई अपना ‘दि सारी स्टोरी’ फैशन लेबल लेकर आयी हैं। गौरतलब है कि, सई ताम्हणकर मराठी फिल्मों की नामचीन अदाकारा हैं। जल्द ही कृति सेनन के साथ उनकी ‘मिमी’ फिल्म आनेवाली है। बॉलीवुड के साथ ही सई ने फैशन की दुनिया में भी अपना परचम लहराया है। और अब वह अपना खुद का फैशन लेबल लेकर आई हैं।

सई के लेबल ‘दि सारी स्टोरी’ में 30 से भी ज्यादा अलग प्रकारों की साडियां उपलब्ध हैं। सई ताम्हणकर ने अपनी दोस्त श्रुति भोसले चौहान के साथ मिलकर यह लेबल लॉन्च किया है। अपने ‘दि सारी स्टोरी’ इस लेबल के बारे में सई बताती हैं, “मेरी दोस्त श्रुति और मैं कॉलेज से दोस्त हैं। तब से हम दोनों ने कभी ना कभी कुछ नया प्रोजेक्ट एक साथ करने का सपना देखा था। बाद में हम अपने अपने करियर में बिजी हो गए। अब 2020 ने हमारे कॉलेज के दिनों के अधूरे सपनों को पूरा करने का हमें मौका दिया और हमने अपना खुद का लेबल शुरू किया जो हर भारतीय महिला की पसंद को ख्याल रखकर बनाया हैं।"

सई कहती हैं, “जिस तरह हर फिल्म के पीछे एक कहानी होती है। मुझे लगता है, बिलकुल उसी तरह हर साड़ी के पीछे एक खूबसूरत दास्तां होती है। कई बार साड़ी का एक यादगार लम्हा होता है। इसीलिए हमने अपने लेबल का नाम ‘दि सारी स्टोरी’ रखा है।“

सई की दोस्त और बिजनेस पार्टनर श्रुति भोसले कहती हैं, “साड़ी एवरग्रीन परिधान है। विवाह हो, त्योहार हो या कोई खास अवसर हो, साड़ी महिलाओं की पहली पसंद होती है। इसलिए 18 से 80 साल की महिलाओं का ख्याल रखकर साड़ी के डिजाइन से लेकर रंगों के कॉम्बिनेशन तक हर चीज पर बारीकी से हमने काम किया हैं।“

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें