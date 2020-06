View this post on Instagram

#family Part II! When #mygovindia @mygovindia asked @llaarun & @dhruvg ,to send a musical message to people all over , we knew it would be a family affair ! From our house to yours - This one too is truly #homemade Written and Sung by My phenomenal power house of a Mother - Ila Arun Composed and Edited by My Madly gifted husband - Dhruv Ghanekar #shotoniphone and Creative Production by Ishitta Arun @niharsaqib who remotely fam- Jammed with me ( he’s ma’cousin) And a huge shout out to @ishannaik for the remote mix. And Of course the baccha (kid) party 🎈 #sunlona #staysafestayhome Watch it to the end to see the credits of the contributors. #shotoniphone #homemade #instagood #instadaily #music #gocorona

A post shared by bodhisattvaish (@iamishittaarun) on Apr 10, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT