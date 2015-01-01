पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इमरान ने छोड़ी एक्टिंग:आमिर खान के भांजे इमरान खान ने एक्टिंग की दुनिया को कहा अलविदा, 5 साल पहले 'कट्टी-बट्टी' में आए थे नजर

कुछ ही क्षण पहले
आमिर खान के भांजे और एक्टर इमरान खान ने एक्टिंग की दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है।इमरान खान के दोस्त एक्टर अक्षय ओबेरॉय ने इस बात का खुलासा किया है।

नवभारत टाइम्स से बातचीत में अक्षय ने कहा, 'बॉलीवुड में मेरे बेस्ट फ्रेंड इमरान खान हैं, जो कि अब एक्टर नहीं हैं क्योंकि वह एक्टिंग छोड़ चुके हैं। इमरान मेरे करीबी फ्रेंड हैं, जिन्हें मैं रात को 4 बजे भी कॉल करके बात कर सकता हूं। मैं और इमरान 18 साल से एक-दूसरे को जानते हैं। हमने किशोर एक्टिंग स्कूल में साथ एक्टिंग सीखी।

'अब इमरान ने एक्टिंग छोड़ दी है। जहां तक मैं जानता हूं, उनके अंदर बेहतर डायरेक्टर और राइटर मौजूद है। मैं नहीं जानता कि वो कब अपने लिए फिल्म डायरेक्ट करेंगे। मैं उनपर किसी तरह का दबाव नहीं बनाना चाहता, लेकिन एक दोस्त होने के नाते, मैं सोचता हूं कि वो जल्द फिल्म डायरेक्ट करेंगे। मैं जानता हूं कि जिस दिन वो कोई फिल्म डायरेक्ट करेंगे, वो बेहतरीन होगी क्योंकि सिनेमा की उनकी समझ उम्दा है।'

इमरान ने 'जाने तू या जाने ना' से 2008 में डेब्यू किया था। उनकी पिछली रिलीज फिल्म 'कट्टी-बट्टी' है।हाल ही में इमरान पत्नी अवंतिका मलिक से अलगाव की खबरों के चलते सुर्खियों में थे। अवंतिका ने अपनी पोस्ट में शादी और तलाक का जिक्र करते हुए जिंदगी के अन्य कई पहलुओं पर भी बात की थी। उन्होंने लिखा, शादी कठिन है, तलाक कठिन है, आप अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनिए। मोटापा कठिन है। फिट बने रहना भी कठिन है। आप अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनिए।

कर्ज से लदे रहना कठिन है। फाइनेंशियली मजबूत रहना कठिन है। आप अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनिए। कम्युनिकेशन रखना कठिन है। कम्युनिकेशन ना रखना कठिन है। आप अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनिए। जिंदगी कभी आसान नहीं है। यह हमेशा कठिन है। लेकिन हमें अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनना है। समझदारी से चुनाव करें।

2019 में छोड़ा था घर

इमरान-अवंतिका की शादी में पिछले दो साल से ही तनाव की खबरें आ रही हैं। 24 मई 2019 को अवंतिका इमरान का घर छोड़कर अलग रहने चली गई थीं। वो अपनी बेटी इमारा के साथ अपने माता-पिता के घर पर रह रहीं हैं। दोनों के परिवारों ने इमरान और अवंतिका के बीच सुलह करवाने की कोशिश की लेकिन बात नहीं बनी।

