पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

टूटते रिश्ते:इमरान खान से अलग रह रही पत्नी अवंतिका ने बयां किया दर्द, बोलीं-स्मोकिंग और ड्रिंकिंग में डूबने के बजाए परिस्थिति का सामना करना चाहिए

10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड एक्टर और आमिर खान के भांजे इमरान खान इन दिनों एक्टिंग छोड़ने के चलते सुर्खियों में हैं लेकिन यह बात भी किसी से छुपी नहीं है कि उनकी शादीशुदा जिंदगी बुरे दौर से गुजर रही है। उनकी अवंतिका पत्नी तकरीबन डेढ़ साल से उनसे अलग रह रही हैं।

अवंतिका ने इमरान से तलाक नहीं लिया है लेकिन सेपरेशन का दर्द अक्सर उनकी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट से झलकता रहता है। हाल ही में अवंतिका ने एक पोस्ट में अपनी मौजूदा स्थिति बयां की है।

उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी में लिखा, ''मैं हील कर रही हूं। स्मोकिंग-ड्रिंकिंग में डूबने के बजाए, खाने-सोने और परेशान होने के बजाए और परिस्थिति से भागने के बजाए उसका सामना कीजिए। हीलिंग फीलिंग से ही संभव है।''

अवंतिका की इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी
अवंतिका की इंस्टाग्राम स्टोरी

इससे पहले भी अवंतिका ने अपनी पोस्ट में शादी और तलाक का जिक्र करते हुए जिंदगी के अन्य कई पहलुओं पर भी बात की थी। उन्होंने लिखा था, ''शादी कठिन है, तलाक कठिन है, आप अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनिए। मोटापा कठिन है। फिट बने रहना भी कठिन है। आप अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनिए।

कर्ज से लदे रहना कठिन है। फाइनेंशियली मजबूत रहना कठिन है। आप अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनिए। कम्युनिकेशन रखना कठिन है। कम्युनिकेशन ना रखना कठिन है। आप अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनिए। जिंदगी कभी आसान नहीं है। यह हमेशा कठिन है। लेकिन हमें अपना कठिन रास्ता चुनना है। समझदारी से चुनाव करें।''

2019 में छोड़ा था घर

2014 में हुआ था बेटी इमारा का जन्म।
2014 में हुआ था बेटी इमारा का जन्म।

इमरान-अवंतिका की शादी में पिछले दो साल से ही तनाव की खबरें आ रही हैं। 24 मई 2019 को अवंतिका इमरान का घर छोड़कर अलग रहने चली गई थीं। वो अपनी बेटी इमारा के साथ अपने माता-पिता के घर पर रह रहीं हैं। दोनों के परिवारों ने इमरान और अवंतिका के बीच सुलह करवाने की कोशिश की लेकिन बात नहीं बनी।

2011 में हुई थी शादी।
2011 में हुई थी शादी।

इमरान और अवंतिका 2011 में शादी के बंधन में बंधे थे। उनकी बेटी इमारा का जन्म जून 2014 में हुआ। शादी से पहले दोनों ने एक-दूसरे को लंबे वक्त तक डेट किया था। इमरान ने 2008 में फिल्म 'जाने तू या जाने ना' से डेब्यू किया। इससे पहले वो आमिर की फिल्म 'कयामत से कयामत तक' में बतौर चाइल्ड आर्टिस्ट नजर आए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें