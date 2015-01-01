पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आमिर के भांजे ने छोड़ी एक्टिंग:अलग रह रही पत्नी नहीं चाहती थी एक्टिंग छोड़ें इमरान खान, ससुर का खुलासा-इस बात पर भी दोनों के बीच हुआ था विवाद

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड एक्टर और आमिर खान के भांजे अपना एक्टिंग करियर छोड़ने को लेकर सुर्खियों में हैं। पिछले दिनों उनके करीबी दोस्त अक्षय ओबेरॉय ने एक इंटरव्यू में खुलासा किया था कि इमरान अब फिल्मों में एक्टिंग नहीं करेंगे। वह डायरेक्शन और राइटिंग में हाथ आजमाना चाहते हैं। हालांकि, इस बात का खुलासा इमरान ने खुद नहीं किया था जिसकी वजह से फैन्स को लग रहा था कि शायद ये खबर गलत हो लेकिन अब उनके ससुर रंजेव मलिक ने भी इस बात की पुष्टि कर दी है।

अवंतिका को है इमरान के एक्टिंग छोड़ने पर एतराज

उन्होंने कहा, 'ईमानदारी से कहूं तो ये इमरान का निजी फैसला है और मेरा इससे कोई लेना-देना नहीं है। लेकिन हां, इमरान का झुकाव तब से ही डायरेक्शन की ओर था जब उन्होंने फिल्म स्कूल में दाखिला लिया था। वह इस पर काम कर रहे हैं और वह डायरेक्शन भी करेंगे।'

इमरान और पिता रंजेव मलिक के साथ अवंतिका
इमरान और पिता रंजेव मलिक के साथ अवंतिका

रंजेव मलिक ने आगे यह भी बताया कि इमरान और अवंतिका के बीच अनबन की एक वजह ये भी रही क्योंकि अवंतिका चाहती थीं कि इमरान एक्टिंग ना छोड़ें और अपने फिल्मी करियर को आगे बढ़ाएं। इमरान ने किसी तरह बात संभालने की कोशिश की और कहा कि अगर उन्हें एक्टर के तौर पर कोई बढ़िया रोल मिलेगा तो वो जरूर करेंगे। वहीं, अवंतिका उन्हें एक्टिंग की तरफ पुश करती रहीं।

अवंतिका का ये भी मानना था कि अगर एक्टिंग नहीं तो इमरान कम से कम ऐसी फिल्में प्रोड्यूस करें जिनमें वह खुद मेन लीड में नजर आएं। रंजेव मलिक ने आगे ये भी बताया कि एक्टिंग करियर को अलविदा कहने से पहले इमरान ने किसी के साथ विचार-विमर्श नहीं किया क्योंकि उन्हें अपने करियर में किसी तरह की दखलअंदाजी पसंद नहीं है।

अलग रह रही हैं अवंतिका

बेटी इमारा के साथ इमरान और अवंतिका।
बेटी इमारा के साथ इमरान और अवंतिका।

इमरान-अवंतिका की शादी में पिछले दो साल से ही तनाव की खबरें आ रही हैं। 24 मई 2019 को अवंतिका इमरान का घर छोड़कर अलग रहने चली गई थीं। वो अपनी बेटी इमारा के साथ अपने माता-पिता के घर पर रह रहीं हैं। दोनों के परिवारों ने इमरान और अवंतिका के बीच सुलह करवाने की कोशिश की लेकिन बात नहीं बनी। दोनों ने 8 साल तक डेटिंग के बाद 2011 में शादी की थी। 2014 में दोनों बेटी इमारा के माता-पिता बने थे।

इमरान ने 'जाने तू या जाने ना' से 2008 में डेब्यू किया था। उनकी पिछली रिलीज फिल्म 'कट्टी-बट्टी' है जो कि 2015 में रिलीज हुई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सूरत और वडोदरा में कर्फ्यू पर आज शाम तक फैसला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें