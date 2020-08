अयोध्या में भूमिपूजन, बॉलीवुड भी खुश:लताजी ने कहा सदियों से अधूरा सपना आज साकार होता दिख रहा, अनुपम खेर बोले- जयश्री राम

Such an amazing feeling to see the inauguration of #RamMandir. Totally glued to the TV since morning and watching the ceremony.

Thanks for making it possible, @narendramodi Ji and @myogiadityanath Ji.



जय श्री राम 🙏#राममंदिर #AyodhyaBhoomipoojan#Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/HDSGE5Mb6b