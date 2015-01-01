पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जूही की लव स्टोरी:पत्नी की मौत के बाद बुरी तरह टूट गए थे जय मेहता, जूही चावला से बढ़ीं नजदीकियां और फिर कर ली थी शादी

जूही चावला ने 13 नवंबर को अपना 53 वां जन्मदिन सेलिब्रेट किया। उनका जन्म 13 नवंबर, 1967 को हरियाणा के अंबाला में हुआ था। कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम करने वाली जूही की लव स्टोरी भी फिल्मी है। जूही के पति का नाम जय मेहता है जो कि उम्र में उनसे 7 साल बड़े हैं।

जय से जब जूही पहली बार मिलीं तो उनकी पत्नी सुजाता बिड़ला की मौत हो चुकी थी। सुजाता की मौत एक प्लेन क्रैश में हुई थी।

डायरेक्टर ने करवाई थी मुलाकात
बात 1992 की है, इस दौरान जूही फिल्म 'कारोबार' की शूटिंग कर रही थी। फिल्म के डायरेक्टर राकेश रोशन और बिजनेसमैन जय मेहता के बीच काफी अच्छी दोस्ती थी। शूटिंग के दौरान ही राकेश ने जूही और जय की मुलाकात करवाई थी।

- शूटिंग के दौरान ही जूही-जय की कई बार मुलाकात हुई। हालांकि, तब दोनों ने एक-दूसरे के प्रति खास इंट्रेस्ट नहीं दिखाया था। जब जूही को पता चला कि जय की वाइफ की एक प्लेन हादसे में मौत हो चुकी है तो जय के प्रति उनका व्यवहार बदला। दोनों में दोस्ती बढ़ी और फिर ये एक-दूसरे के करीब आ गए।

- दोनों ने जब शादी के बारे में सोचा तो उसके कुछ वक्त बाद ही जूही की मां की एक कार एक्सीडेंट में मौत हो गई। इस हादसे से जूही बुरी तरह टूट गईं। उस वक्त वे शादी को लेकर कोई फैसला नहीं कर पा रही थीं। जूही को इस गम से उबारने में जय ने उनकी काफी मदद की। आखिरकार जूही-जय ने 1995 में शादी कर ली। दोनों के दो बच्चे, बेटी जाह्नवी और बेटा अर्जुन हैं।

जूही का करियर
जूही ने 1986 में फिल्म 'सल्तनत' से बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा था। फिल्म सुपरफ्लॉप रही। इसके 2 साल बाद वे फिल्म 'कयामत से कयामत तक' में नजर आईं। फिल्म ब्लॉकबस्टर रही और जूही रातों-रात स्टार बन गईं। उन्होंने कई हिट फिल्मों में काम किया है।

मेहता ग्रुप के ओनर हैं जय मेहता
जय मेहता मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी मेहता ग्रुप के ओनर हैं। इसके साथ ही उनकी सीमेंट की दो कंपनियां है। शाहरुख खान के साथ वे आईपीएल टीम कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के को-ओनर भी हैं।

