पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मेंटल हेल्थ अवेयरनेस:डिप्रेशन का खुलासा करने पर इरा खान को मिली थी आमिर और किरण से सलाह, बोलीं- '4 सालों में 4 साइकैट्रिस्ट से मिली थी'

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आमिर खान की बेटी इरा खान अपने डिप्रेशन और 14 साल की उम्र में हुए यौन शोषण का खुलासा करके सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं। डिप्रेशन पर खुलकर बात करने के बाद इरा अब लगातार इससे जुड़े वीडियोज बनाकर जागरुकता फैला रही हैं। इसी बीच इरा ने एक नया वीडियो शेयर कर बताया कि वो चार साल तक डिप्रेशन में रही हैं और पिछले एक साल से बेहतर महसूस कर रही हैं। इरा ने डिप्रेशन की बात अपने माता-पिता और अंटी किरण राव से शेयर की थी जिसपर उन्हें किरण ने बहुत अच्छे सुझाव दिए थे।

डिप्रेशन पर खुलकर बात करते हुए इरा ने हाल ही में एक नया वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से जारी किया है। इसमें उन्होंने कहा, जब मैंने पहला वीडियो बनाया था तो लोगों ने कमेंट सेक्शन में मुझे सुझाव दिए थे कि खुद को बिजी रखो, वर्कआउट करो, पॉजिटिव रहो। मुझे जानने वाले लोग जानते हैं कि मैंने खुद को कितना बिजी रखा और कितना वर्कआउट किया। मैं इन चार सालों में 4 अलग-अलग डॉक्टर्स के पास गई थी और इनके अलावा मेरे माता- पिता और किरण अंटी सबने मुझे यही सलाह दी कि रुक जाओ। धीरे चलो। इतना बिजी मत रहो, एक काम छोड़कर दूसरा शुरू मत करो।

वर्कआउट करने से डर लगता हैः इरा

आगे ईरा ने बताया, खुद को बिजी रखना उसके विपरीत था जो मैं वाकई चाहती थी। मैंने बहुत वर्कआउट किया, और अब मुझे वर्कआउट करने से डर लगता है। मुझे स्ट्रॉन्ग बनना है लेकिन वर्कआउट करने से डरती हूं, ये एक बड़ी समस्या है। लोग कहते हैं कि पॉजिटिव रहो लेकिन मैं जबरदस्ती खुद को पॉजिटिव नहीं रख सकती। हर इंसान का डिप्रेशन अलग होता है, हर किसी को अलग तरह की एडवाइज की जरूरत होती है।

इरा लगातार मेंटल हेल्थ से जुड़ी जरूरी बातें शेयर कर लोगों में जागरुकता फैलाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। इसके लिए उन्होंने अपनी कहानी और अनुभव बताना बेहतर समझा। बताते चलें कि आमिर की बेटी पिछले 4 सालों से डिप्रेशन में थीं जिसका इलाज जारी है। फिलहाल एक साल से इरा लगातार ठीक हो रही हैं।

अपने डिप्रेशन के कारण से अनजान हैं इरा

इरा ने 10 अक्टूबर को मेंटल हेल्थ डे के मौके पर सोशल मीडिया पर अपने डिप्रेशन का खुलासा किया था। उन्होंने बताया कि वो अपने डिप्रेशन का कारण नहीं जानती। जब वो महज 14 साल की थीं तब उन्हें परिचित लोगों द्वारा फिजिकली एब्यूज किया गया था हालांकि ये भी डिप्रेशन का कारण नहीं है। इरा ने बताया कि उनके माता-पिता की तलाक होना या अलग रहना भी कोई बड़ी बात नहीं थी क्योंकि ये आपसी रजामंदी से हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें7 साल से नहीं मिला नया चैम्पियन; दिल्ली फाइनल तक पहुंची, लेकिन बेंगलुरु फिर चोकर्स - क्रिकेट - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें