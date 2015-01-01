पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इरफान के बेटे की इमोशनल कविता:पैरेंट्स की रोमांटिक फोटो शेयर कर बाबिल ने लिखा- सांसों के अंतराल में वक्त सुस्त पड़ जाता है

19 मिनट पहले
दिवंगत अभिनेता इरफान खान के बेटे बाबिल अक्सर उन्हें याद करते रहते हैं और सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी फोटो शेयर करते रहते हैं। सोमवार को बाबिल ने पैरेंट्स इरफान खान और सुतापा सिकदर की एक फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की, जिसमें दोनों रोमांटिक अंदाज में पोज दे रहे हैं। फोटो के साथ बाबिल ने इमोशनल कविता लिखी है, जो अंग्रेजी में है।

बाबिल की कविता का हिंदी अनुवाद, "यह सच है कि वक्त आपकी सांसों के बीच के अंतराल में सुस्त पड़ जाता है। और जब आप ज्यादा का सपना देखते हैं तो कम से संतुष्ट कैसे हो सकते हैं। शायद यह खत्म हो गया था, क्योंकि आप जानते थे। या फिर शायद इसलिए कि मैं बड़ा हो गया था। लेकिन जब आप पर सूर्यास्त होने लगता है, तब आकाश उतना नीला नहीं रहता।"

अप्रैल में हुआ इरफान का इंतकाल

करीब दो साल साल तक न्यूरो एंडोक्राइन कैंसर से जूझने के बाद इसी साल 29 अप्रैल को इरफान खान दुनिया को अलविदा कह गए थे। वे आखिरी बार फिल्म 'अंग्रेजी मीडियम' में नजर आए थे, जो उनकी मौत से महज डेढ़ महीने पहले ही रिलीज हुई थी।

बात बाबिल की करें तो वे यूके में फिल्म मेकिंग का कोर्स कर रहे हैं। कोरोना महामारी के चलते जब इंस्टीट्यूट्स बंद हुए तो बाबिल भारत लौट आए थे। करीब डेढ़ महीने पहले ही वे वापस यूके लौटे हैं।

