It’s true, time does indeed slow down in the spaces between your breaths. And once you’ve dreamed of more, how could you settle for less. Perhaps, it was over because you knew. Or perhaps, because I grew. But the sky isn’t so blue, When the sun is setting over you.

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k) on Nov 9, 2020 at 6:05am PST