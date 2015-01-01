पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

13 साल इंतजार:बोनी कपूर की फिल्म की रिलीज में इतनी देरी कि इसकी एक्ट्रेस जेनेलिया दो बच्चों की मां बन गईं, एक्टर रिटायर हो गया

2 मिनट पहले
13 साल के इंतजार के बाद फिल्म 'इट्स माय लाइफ' को रिलीज डेट मिल गई है। यह फिल्म 29 नवंबर को सीधे टीवी चैनल जी सिनेमा पर रिलीज होगी। इन 13 सालों में फिल्म के लीड एक्टर्स की जिंदगी काफी आगे बढ़ चुकी है। जेनेलिया डिसूजा शादी कर 2 बच्चों की मां बन चुकी हैं और हरमन बावेजा एक्टिंग से लगभग रिटायरमेंट ले चुके हैं। वहीं, हरमन के पिता की भूमिका में नजर आ रहे नाना पाटेकर भी #MeToo कैंपेन में नाम आने के बाद एक्टिंग से दूर हैं।

2007 में शूट हो चुकी थी फिल्म

अनीस बज्मी के निर्देशन में बनी यह फिल्म तेलुगु फिल्म 'बोम्मारिल्लू' की हिंदी रीमेक है, जिसे बोनी कपूर ने प्रोड्यूस किया है। इस फिल्म की शूटिंग 2007 में हो चुकी थी। लेकिन अज्ञात कारणों से यह रिलीज नहीं हो सकी। फिल्म में हरमन, जेनेलिया और नाना पाटेकर के अलावा कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा की भी छोटी सी भूमिका है।

ये फिल्में भी कर रहीं रिलीज का इंतजार

1. शूबाइट

शूजित सरकार के निर्देशन में बनी इस फिल्म का टाइटल पहले 'जॉनी वॉकर' था। यह फिल्म हॉलीवुड फिल्ममेकर एम नाइट श्यामलन की कहानी 'लेबर ऑफ लव बाय द सिक्स्थ सेंस' पर बेस्ड है। अमिताभ बच्चन स्टारर इस फिल्म की शूटिंग 2012-13 में हो चुकी थी। लेकिन स्टूडियोज परसेप्ट पिक्चर्स और यूटीवी के बीच कानूनी उलझनों के चलते यह फिल्म रिलीज नहीं हो सकी। फिल्म में सारिका, जिमी शेरगिल और दिया मिर्जा की भी अहम भूमिका है।

2. बंदा ये बिंदास है

गोविंदा और तब्बू स्टारर यह फिल्म हॉलीवुड फिल्म 'माय कजिन विन्नी' की रीमेक है। लेकिन ओरिजिनल फिल्म के प्रोड्यूसर 20th सेंचुरी फॉक्स को प्रोजेक्ट की भनक लग गई और उन्होंने 'बंदा ये बिंदास है' को कोर्ट में घसीट दिया। खबरों की मानें तो बाद में कोर्ट के बाहर सुलह हो गई थी। लेकिन फिर निर्देशक रवि चोपड़ा के निधन के बाद फिल्म अटक गई।

3. कोची कोची होता है

हिट फिल्म 'दोस्ताना' (2008) देने के बाद डायरेक्टर तरुण मनसुखानी ने करन जौहर की 'कुछ कुछ होता है' का एनिमेटेड वर्जन बनाया, जिसमें जानवरों के ऊपर शाहरुख खान, काजोल और रानी मुखर्जी की ओरिजिनल आवाज फीचर की गई थी। ट्रेलर भी रिलीज हो चुका था। लेकिन फिल्म कभी सिनेमाघरों तक नहीं पहुंच सकी।

4. लेडीज ओनली

हॉलीवुड फिल्म '9 टू 5' की तमिल रीमेक 'मगलिर मत्तुम' की इस हिंदी रीमेक में रणधीर कपूर, सीमा विश्वास, शिल्पा शिरोडकर और हीरा राजगोपाल की अहम भूमिका थी। फिल्म में कमल हासन एक लाश का रोल किया था। 90 के दशक में फिल्म की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी थी। लेकिन इसे कभी डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर्स नहीं मिल सके। खास बात यह है कि इसी विषय पर बनी दूसरी फिल्म 'हैलो डार्लिंग' 2010 में रिलीज हो चुकी है।

5. लिबास

गुलजार ने यह फिल्म 1988 में बनाई थी। नसीरुद्दीन शाह, शबाना आजमी और राज बब्बर की भूमिकाओं वाली यह फिल्म इंटरनेशनल सर्किट में रिलीज हुई। लेकिन भारत में इसे सिर्फ दो बार पब्लिक स्क्रीनिंग (1992 और 2014) ही मिल सकीं। बोल्ड कंटेंट के चलते इसे पूरी तरह रिलीज कभी नहीं किया गया।

6. नाम

अजय देवगन, भूमिका चावला और समीरा रेड्डी स्टारर इस फिल्म का निर्देशन अनीस बज्मी ने किया था। पहले इसका नाम 'बेनाम' रखा गया था। फिल्म को कभी रिलीज डेट नहीं मिल सकी।

7. तड़का

मलयालम फिल्म 'साल्ट एंड पेपर' की इस हिंदी रीमेक को प्रकाश राज ने निर्देशित किया था। नाना पाटेकर और तापसी पन्नू इसमें लीड रोल में थे। हालांकि, यह पर्दे पर नहीं आ सकी।

8. डेथ ऑफ अमर

राजीव खंडेलवाल और जरीन खान स्टारर इस फिल्म को रेमो डिसूजा ने प्रोड्यूस किया था। फिल्म 16 अगस्त 2014 को 22वें सैन फ्रांसिस्को मूवी फेस्टिवल में दिखाई गई थी। इसे वहां ऑडियंस चॉइस अवॉर्ड भी मिला था। बावजूद इसके यह इंडिया में रिलीज नहीं हो सकी।

9. अनवर का अजब किस्सा

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी, निहारिका सिंह (नवाज की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड), अनन्या चटर्जी और पंकज त्रिपाठी स्टारर इस फिल्म का वर्ल्ड प्रीमियर बीएफआई लंदन फिल्म फेस्टिवल-2013 में किया गया था। अच्छे रिव्यूज के बावजूद फिल्म की इंडियन रिलीज अटक गई थी।

10. पैडलर्स

वसन बाला के निर्देशन में बनी इस फिल्म को गुनीत मोंगा ने प्रोड्यूस किया है। फिल्म की कहानी मुंबई के युवाओं की है, जो ड्रग्स के बिजनेस में फंस जाते हैं। गुलशन देवैया, निशिकांत कामत, कीर्ति मल्होत्रा, निम्रत कौर और सिद्धार्थ मेनन ने इसमें अहम भूमिका निभाई है। 2012 के कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल में इसकी स्क्रीनिंग की गई थी। लेकिन आज तक यह सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज नहीं हो पाई है।

11. हर पल

प्रिटी जिंटा और शाइनी आहूजा स्टारर इस लव स्टोरी को 'मैंने गांधी को नहीं मारा' फेम डायरेक्टर जहनु बरुआ ने निर्देशित किया था। रिपोर्ट्स की मानें तो शाइनी आहूजा पर रेप के आरोप लगने के बाद फिल्म अटक गई।

12. किल द रेपिस्ट

संजय चहल के निर्देशन में बनी इस फिल्म में अंजलि पाटिल ने लीड रोल किया था। मीटू मूवमेंट के बीच फिल्म का ट्रेलर भी रिलीज हो चुका था। लेकिन तब से फिल्म को लेकर कोई खबर नहीं है।

