#Repost @bazaarindia ・・・ Amidst news of the lockdown extension, we asked Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) to create a cover image that would celebrate just some of the things that are bringing us joy right now—beautiful imagery, nature, and the hope of a better future. The actor is quarantined out on a Panvel farmhouse where she is, “reconnecting with nature”. She says, “It has been such an enriching liberating experience for me, being fully aware of the pain and suffering the pandemic has caused for many, I’m just grateful that I’m on a farm, safe and well. Doing everything that I can to help those in need from here and praying for strength and health to each one in this world during these tough times.” . . Photographs by Saajan Singh (@saajan_singh23) . Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Assistant art director: Nikhil Kaushik (@nickmodisto) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Actor's agency: @spicesocial . . #jacquelinefernandez #bazaarindia #mayissue

