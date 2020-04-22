Change Cookies Settings

अपना देश अपना मास्क / जूही चावला से लेकर सोनू सूद तक सेलेब्स ने घर पर बनाए मास्क, फैंस से की सर्जिकल मास्क को फ्रंटलाइन हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स के लिए छोड़ने की अपील 

Apr 22, 2020, 08:00 AM IST

मुंबई. देश में बढ़ते कोरोनावायरस के मामलों के साथ ही बाजार में सेनिटाइजर और सर्जिकल मास्क की कमी आती जा रही है। इस कमी को दूर करने के लिए ज्यादातर सेलेब्स फैंस से घर पर बने मास्क पहनने की अपील कर रहे हैं। कुछ सेलेब्स ने घर पर मौजूद कपड़ों और थेलियों से ही मास्क बनाने का आसान तरीका सिखाया है।

जूही चावला ने की अपील

हाल ही में जूही चावला ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से मास्क बनाते हुए वीडियो शेयर की है। इसमें उन्होंने कपड़े के पीस को फोल्ड करके मास्क का शेप दिया है जिसे बाद में उन्होंने मास्क की तरह बांधा है। इसके साथ उन्होंने अपील करते हुए लिखा, अपना मास्क बनाओ। क्रिएटिव बनो , मास्क पर मैसेज लिखो और पेंटिंग करो। चलो लक्ष्य करें कि सर्जिकल मास्क और एन 95 मास्क अपने हेल्थ केयर प्रोफेशनल्स के लिए छोड़ दें जिन्हें ज्यादा जरुरत है। 

सोनू सूद की शायराना अपील

हाल ही में सोनू सूद का एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वो शायराना अंदाज में फैंस से घर पर मास्क बनाने की गुजारिश कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने वीडियो में कहा, सिंपल है ये टास्क, घर पर बनाओ अपना मास्क। अपना मास्क पहनेगा इंडिया, कोरोना से मिलकर लड़ेगा इंडिया। उन्होंने गमछे को ही मास्क की तरह इस्तेमाल किया है।

जूही परमार ने बनाया थेली से मास्क

टीवी एक्ट्रेस जूही परमार ने शॉपिंग बैग के इस्तेमाल से मास्क तैयार किया है। उन्होंने सिलाई करके इसे बिल्कुल बाजार में मिलने वाले मास्क की तरह बनाया है। इसे शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, इस मुश्किल समय में चलो अपने फ्रंटलाइन हेल्थ केयर देने वालों के लिए खड़े होएं। अपना मास्क घर पर बनाओ और सर्जिकल मास्क उन लोगों के लिए छोड़ दो।

