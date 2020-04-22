View this post on Instagram

Make your own mask! Go creative, maybe write a message or try your hand at painting...let us aim to leave the surgical & N95 masks for our healthcare professionals who need it the most 😇👍 Don't forget 💪 Leave the house only when it's necessary 😷👮 #ApnaDeshApnaMask @apnamask

A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on Apr 21, 2020 at 5:57am PDT