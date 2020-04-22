दैनिक भास्करApr 22, 2020, 08:00 AM IST
मुंबई. देश में बढ़ते कोरोनावायरस के मामलों के साथ ही बाजार में सेनिटाइजर और सर्जिकल मास्क की कमी आती जा रही है। इस कमी को दूर करने के लिए ज्यादातर सेलेब्स फैंस से घर पर बने मास्क पहनने की अपील कर रहे हैं। कुछ सेलेब्स ने घर पर मौजूद कपड़ों और थेलियों से ही मास्क बनाने का आसान तरीका सिखाया है।
जूही चावला ने की अपील
हाल ही में जूही चावला ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से मास्क बनाते हुए वीडियो शेयर की है। इसमें उन्होंने कपड़े के पीस को फोल्ड करके मास्क का शेप दिया है जिसे बाद में उन्होंने मास्क की तरह बांधा है। इसके साथ उन्होंने अपील करते हुए लिखा, अपना मास्क बनाओ। क्रिएटिव बनो , मास्क पर मैसेज लिखो और पेंटिंग करो। चलो लक्ष्य करें कि सर्जिकल मास्क और एन 95 मास्क अपने हेल्थ केयर प्रोफेशनल्स के लिए छोड़ दें जिन्हें ज्यादा जरुरत है।
View this post on Instagram
Make your own mask! Go creative, maybe write a message or try your hand at painting...let us aim to leave the surgical & N95 masks for our healthcare professionals who need it the most 😇👍 Don't forget 💪 Leave the house only when it's necessary 😷👮 #ApnaDeshApnaMask @apnamask
A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on Apr 21, 2020 at 5:57am PDT
सोनू सूद की शायराना अपील
हाल ही में सोनू सूद का एक वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें वो शायराना अंदाज में फैंस से घर पर मास्क बनाने की गुजारिश कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने वीडियो में कहा, सिंपल है ये टास्क, घर पर बनाओ अपना मास्क। अपना मास्क पहनेगा इंडिया, कोरोना से मिलकर लड़ेगा इंडिया। उन्होंने गमछे को ही मास्क की तरह इस्तेमाल किया है।
View this post on Instagram
@sonusood also appeals to masses to make homemade masks and leave the surgical masks for the frontline healthcare givers .. it’s important for us all to come together in this .. #apnadeshapnamask @apnamask
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Apr 20, 2020 at 3:15am PDT
जूही परमार ने बनाया थेली से मास्क
टीवी एक्ट्रेस जूही परमार ने शॉपिंग बैग के इस्तेमाल से मास्क तैयार किया है। उन्होंने सिलाई करके इसे बिल्कुल बाजार में मिलने वाले मास्क की तरह बनाया है। इसे शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, इस मुश्किल समय में चलो अपने फ्रंटलाइन हेल्थ केयर देने वालों के लिए खड़े होएं। अपना मास्क घर पर बनाओ और सर्जिकल मास्क उन लोगों के लिए छोड़ दो।
View this post on Instagram
In these testing times let’s stand with our frontline healthcare giver and help Them protect us .. leave the surgical masks for them and make your own mask at home .. @apnamask #apnadeshapnamask . . . #JuhiParmar #Juhi #YoutubeVideo #HomemadeMask #MaskVideo #Covid19 #CoronavirusPandemic #MakeYourOwnMask #YoutubeChannel #StayHome #StayStrong #StaySafe #TakeCare #TakePrecautions
A post shared by Juhi Parmar (@juhiparmar) on Apr 21, 2020 at 5:13am PDT