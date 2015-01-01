पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हनीमून पर काजल:मालदीव में अंडरवॉटर रूम में पति गौतम संग रोमांटिक अंदाज में नजर आईं काजल अग्रवाल, वायरल हुईं फोटोज

31 मिनट पहले
बॉलीवुड और साउथ की अभिनेत्री काजल अग्रवाल इन दिनों मालदीव में हनीमून मना रही हैं। काजल मालदीव वेकेशन की कई फोटोज अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर कर रही हैं जिन्हें वायरल होने में देर नहीं लग रही है।

हाल ही में काजल ने सोशल मीडिया पर अंडरवॉटर हनीमून रूम की कुछ फोटोज शेयर की हैं जो कि बेहद खूबसूरत हैं। पानी के अंदर बने इस रोमांटिक रूम के बाहर मछलियां दिखाई दे रही हैं।

काजल ब्लू मैटेलिक ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं। वह तस्वीरों में पति गौतम किचलू के साथ रोमांटिक पोज देती दिख रही हैं।

हनीमून पर गौतम काजल के फोटोग्राफर बन गए हैं। उन्होंने समंदर किनारे काजल के एक से बढ़कर एक फोटो क्लिक किए हैं।

कभी समंदर किनारे हाथ थामे तो कभी विला में क्वालिटी टाइम स्पेंड करते हुए दोनों की बॉन्डिंग शानदार दिख रही है।

Partner in everything @kitchlug

30 अक्टूबर को हुई थी शादी

काजल और गौतम ने 30 अक्टूबर को मुंबई पंजाबी और कश्मीरी रीति-रिवाजों से शादी की थी। शादी के सभी फंक्शन होटल ताज में हुए थे। काजल शादी के दिन से ही सोशल मीडिया पर वेडिंग और बाकी रस्मों की फोटो शेयर कर रही हैं। पिछले दिनों अपना पहला करवाचौथ मनाने के दौरान की फोटो भी काजल ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कीं।

लॉकडाउन ने समझाई प्यार की अहमियत

काजल ने वोग मैगजीन को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा- गौतम और मैंने 3 साल तक एक-दूसरे को डेट किया और हम 7 साल से दोस्त हैं। हम दोस्त के तौर पर हर कदम साथ रहे हैं, जो एक-दूसरे की जिंदगी में काफी महत्वपूर्ण है।

बिजनेसमैन हैं गौतम

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक गौतम किचलू एक बिजनेसमैन हैं जो कि इंटीरियर डिजाइन और होम डेकोर से जुड़े ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म 'डिसर्न लिविंग' के मालिक हैं। जबकि काजल 'सिंघम', स्पेशल 26, 'मगाधीरा' जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी हैं।

