View this post on Instagram

The big day is finally here! #KajalAggarwal snapped leaving her Mumbai residence for her wedding. #kajalagarwalhot #kajalagarwal #kajalagarwalhot #kajalaggarwalwedding #kajalaggarwalweddingpics #malaikaarora #malaikaarorakhan #malaikaarorahot #malaikaaroraofficial #malaikaarora #malaikaarorakhan #malaikaarorahot #AnushkaSharma #celebration #bollywoodceleb #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodnews #bollywoodmovie #bipashabasu #karansinghgrover #bollywoodactor #bollywoodceleb #bollywoodcelebrity #bipashabasu #anushkasharma #urvashirautela #sonakshisinha #sonamkapoor #katrinakaif

A post shared by See Latest (@seelatest) on Oct 30, 2020 at 2:25am PDT