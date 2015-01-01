पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हनीमून पर काजल:मालदीव में हनीमून मना रहीं काजल अग्रवाल, बीच किनारे रेड ड्रेस में दिखा ग्लैमरस लुक, वायरल हुईं फोटोज

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बॉलीवुड और साउथ एक्ट्रेस काजल अग्रवाल और उनके हसबैंड गौतम किचलू मालदीव में हनीमून मना रहे हैं। काजल ने मालदीव वेकेशन की कुछ फोटोज सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं जो कि वायरल हो चुकी हैं। इस फोटोज में काजल का ग्लैमरस अवतार देखने को मिला।

रेड बैकलेस ड्रेस और हैट में वह स्टनिंग लग रही हैं। एक फोटो में वह गौतम के साथ रोमांटिक पोज देती दिख रही हैं।

गौतम ने भी अपनी एक फोटो शेयर की जिसमें वह कई विला के बीच में खड़े दिखाई दे रहे हैं। गौतम ने इस फोटो को शेयर करते हुए लिखा, सभी सावधानियों के साथ दोबारा ट्रेवल करने की बात से खुश हूं। धीरे-धीरे हम सब नॉर्मल लाइफ की तरफ आगे जा रहे हैं।

30 अक्टूबर को हुई थी शादी

काजल और गौतम ने 30 अक्टूबर को मुंबई पंजाबी और कश्मीरी रीति-रिवाजों से शादी की थी। शादी के सभी फंक्शन होटल ताज में हुए थे। काजल शादी के दिन से ही सोशल मीडिया पर वेडिंग और बाकी रस्मों की फोटो शेयर कर रही हैं। पिछले दिनों अपना पहला करवाचौथ मनाने के दौरान की फोटो भी काजल ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कीं।

लॉकडाउन ने समझाई प्यार की अहमियत

काजल ने वोग मैगजीन को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा- गौतम और मैंने 3 साल तक एक-दूसरे को डेट किया और हम 7 साल से दोस्त हैं। हम दोस्त के तौर पर हर कदम साथ रहे हैं, जो एक-दूसरे की जिंदगी में काफी महत्वपूर्ण है।

View this post on Instagram

💖💙

A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Nov 5, 2020 at 8:04pm PST

काजल आगे कहती हैं- हम हर कभी मिलते रहते थे। फिर चाहे सोशल पार्टी हो या फिर कोई पेशेवर काम। इसलिए जब लॉकडाउन के बीच कुछ सप्ताह तक हम एक-दूसरे से मिल नहीं सके, किराने की दुकान पर मास्क की आड़ में हमने एक-दूसरे की झलक देखी तो अहसास हुआ कि हमें साथ रहना चाहिए।"

कौन हैं गौतम किचलू?

रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक गौतम किचलू एक बिजनेसमैन हैं जो कि इंटीरियर डिजाइन और होम डेकोर से जुड़े ई-कॉमर्स प्लेटफॉर्म 'डिसर्न लिविंग' के मालिक हैं। जबकि काजल 'सिंघम', स्पेशल 26, 'मगाधीरा' जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आ चुकी हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें42 दिनों में पहली बार एक दिन में सबसे कम 8.35 लाख टेस्टिंग की गई - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन भर व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। अब तक जो भी निवेश किए हैं उनमें आशातीत लाभ भी होगा। आप कुछ ऐसे भी कार्य करेंगे, जिससे आपकी रचनात्मकता सामने आएगी। त्यौहार विशेष की तैयारी में भी समय व्यतीत होगा।...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें