काजल - गौतम की वेडिंग प्लानिंग:कोरोनावायरस के चलते आम होगी काजल अग्रवाल की शादी, 29 अक्टूबर को एक साथ होगी हल्दी और मेहंदी की रस्में

13 मिनट पहले
साउथ से लेकर बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में बेहतरीन पहचान बना चुकीं काजल अग्रवाल जल्द ही शादी करने जा रही हैं। एक्ट्रेस 30 अक्टूबर को ब्वॉयफ्रेंड गौतम किचलू से शादी करने जा रही हैं। राणा दग्गुबती- मिहिका बजाज और नेहा कक्कड़- रोहन प्रीत सिंह की शादी के बाद हर किसी को काजल की शादी की एक्साइटमेंट हैं हालांकि एक्ट्रेस की बहन निशा अग्रवाल ने बताया है कि कोरोनावायरस की स्थिति देखते हुए काजल सादी शादी करने वाली हैं।

एक साथ होगी हल्दी और मेहंदी सेरेमनी

शादी की तैयारी और रस्मों पर बात करते हुए काजल की बहन निशा ने हैदराबाद टाइम्स से कहा, कई सारे प्रतिबंध होने के बावजूद हम लोग शादी का माहौल बनाने की पूरी कोशिश कर रहे हैं। हम ट्रेडिशनल हल्दी सेरेमनी और हल्दी सेरेमनी घर में ही करेंगे। दोनों ही रस्में शादी के ठीक एक दिन पहले 29 अक्टूबर को होने वाली हैं।

पिता को था काजल की शादी का बेसब्री से इंतजारः निशा

निशा ने आगे बताया, मेरे पिता को काजल की शादी का एक लंबे समय से इंतजार था। ये हम सबके लिए स्पेशल टाइम है। हम काजल की शादी से थोड़े इमोशनल भी हो गए हैं क्योंकि वो शादी करके घर छोड़कर चली जाएगी। ऐसे में हम ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय उसके साथ बिताने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। हर किसी को दुल्हन के साथ समय गुजारना है ऐसे में मुझे उसके साथ ज्यादा टाइम नहीं मिल पाया है।

इंटीरियर डिजाइनर गौतम किचलू और एक्ट्रेस काजल अग्रवाल एक लंबे समय से रिलेशन में थे जिसके बाद दोनों 20 अक्टूबर को शादी करने वाले हैं। गौतम का परिवार में स्वागत करने पर निशा ने कहा, गौतम एक बहुत अच्छा इंसान है और मुझे उसका परिवार में स्वागत करने पर बहुत खुशी है। जहां तक उन दोनों की लव स्टोरी की बात है तो मैं चाहूंगी कि काजल खुद दुनिया को इस बारे में बताए।

