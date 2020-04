View this post on Instagram

Started learning the uke when I was pregnant to play songs for my baby. It's worked out well, Sappho either gets excited or falls asleep to them. This African lullaby was one of the first songs I learnt from an album called Songs of the Baobab. If anyone knows what the lyrics mean let me know! #mamadiaries #ukulele #sappho #covidtimes

