66 के हुए कमल:1 करोड़ रुपए की फीस लेने वाले पहले एक्टर हैं कमल हासन, इनकी ही सबसे ज्यादा 7 फिल्में ऑस्कर में भेजी गईं

33 मिनट पहले
सुपरस्टार कमल हासन 66 साल के हो गए हैं। 7 नवंबर 1954 को तमिलनाडु के परमाकुदी में जन्मे हासन वैसे तो तमिल सिनेमा के एक्टर हैं। लेकिन उन्होंने तेलुगु, मलयालम, हिंदी, कन्नड़ और बंगाली फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में भी काम किया है। खास बात यह है कि सिर्फ बंगाली छोड़कर उन्होंने बाकी सभी फिल्म इंडस्ट्रीज में सिल्वर जुबली पूरी की है। कमल हासन के बारे में यह भी कम ही लोग जानते होंगे कि 1994 में सिंगल फिल्म के लिए 1 करोड़ रुपए लेने वाले वे पहले भारतीय अभिनेता बने थे। जन्मदिन पर उनके ऐसे ही 5 फैक्ट्स/किस्सों पर नजर डालते हैं:-

1. 6 साल की उम्र में एक्टिंग के लिए गोल्ड मैडल जीता

कमल हासन ने अपने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत तब कर दी थी, जब वे महज 6 साल के थे। 1959 में रिलीज हुई तमिल फिल्म 'कलाथुर कन्नम्मा' में उन्होंने एक अनाथ बच्चे की भूमिका निभाई थी। उनके परफॉर्मेंस के लिए उन्हें प्रेस्टीजियस प्रेसिडेंट गोल्ड मैडल से सम्मानित किया गया था।

2. सबसे ज्यादा फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले अभिनेता

कमल हासन इंडियन सिनेमा की हिस्ट्री में सबसे ज्यादा फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले फिल्म अभिनेता हैं। वे 19 बार (2 हिंदी और 17 साउथ) यह अवॉर्ड अपने नाम कर चुके हैं। कहा जाता है कि बाद में उन्होंने खुद फिल्मफेयर एसोसिएशन से अपना नाम विदड्रॉ कर लिया, ताकि भविष्य में युवा एक्टर्स यह अवॉर्ड जीत सकें। इन फिल्मों के लिए मिला फिल्मफेयर-

नं.फिल्मभाषाकैटेगरी
1सागर (1985)हिंदीबेस्ट एक्टर
2विरासत (997)हिंदीबेस्ट स्टोरी
3कन्याकुमारी (1974)मलयालमबेस्ट एक्टर
4अपूर्वा रागंगल (1975)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
5ओरु ऊधाप्पू कन सिमित्तुरगिराधू (1976)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
616 वयाधिनिले (1977)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
7सिगाप्पू रोजाकाल (1978)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
8येत्ता (1978)मलयालमबेस्ट एक्टर
9राजा पार्वई (1981)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
10आकली राज्यम (1981)तेलुगुबेस्ट एक्टर
11सागर संगमम (1983)तेलुगुबेस्ट एक्टर
12पुष्पक विमान (1986)कन्नड़बेस्ट एक्टर
13अपूर्वा सगोधारारगई (1989)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
14इंद्रुदु चंद्रुदु (1989)तेलुगुबेस्ट एक्टर
15गुना (1991)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
16थेवर मागन (1992)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
17कुरुथीपुनाल (1995)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
18इंडियन (1996)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर
19हे राम (2000)तमिलबेस्ट एक्टर

3. इकलौता एक्टर, जिसकी 7 फिल्में ऑस्कर में भेजी गईं

भारत की ओर से ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड की बेस्ट फॉरेन फिल्म कैटेगरी में कमल हासन की 7 फिल्में भेजी जा चुकी हैं, जो किसी भी इंडियन एक्टर की सबसे ज्यादा फिल्में हैं। ये 7 फिल्में हैं-

नं.फिल्मसालभाषारिमार्क
1सागर1985हिंदीएक्टर
2स्वाति मुत्यम1986तेलुगुएक्टर
3नायकन1987तमिलएक्टर
4थेवर मागन1992तमिलप्रोड्यूसर- एक्टर
5कुरुथीपुनाल1995तमिलएक्टर, स्क्रीन राइटर
6इंडियन1996तमिलएक्टर
7हे राम2000हिंदी-तमिलएक्टर-डायरेक्टर

4. जब कमल और नसीरुद्दीन के बीच झगड़ा हुआ

1983 में कमल हासन जया प्रदा को लेकर एक फिल्म प्रोड्यूस करना चाहते थे, जिसके निर्देशक के. विश्वनाथन थे। इसके लिए उन्होंने नसीरुद्दीन शाह को अप्रोच किया और कहा कि यह एक छोटी सी आर्ट फिल्म है और मैं चाहता हूं कि आप इसमें बिना फीस लिए काम करें।

नसीरुद्दीन इस बात से नाराज हो गए और कमल हासन को वहां से जाने के लिए कह दिया। नसीर का कहना था कि अगर यह इतनी छोटी फिल्म है तो वे खुद को और जया प्रदा को इसमें क्यों कास्ट कर रहे हैं? इसके बाद 17 साल तक दोनों ने साथ काम नहीं किया। 2000 में फिल्म 'हे राम' में वे साथ नजर आए थे।

5.प्लेटफॉर्म स्लीपर पहनने पर रानी को लगाई थी डांट

रानी मुखर्जी ने कमल हासन के साथ फिल्म 'हे राम' में साथ काम किया है। एक इंटरव्यू में रानी ने इस फिल्म से जुड़ा रोचक किस्सा साझा किया था। उन्होंने कहा था- मुझे याद है कि हाइट कम होने की वजह से मैं प्लेटफॉर्म स्लीपर पहनती थी।

जब कमल जी ने ये देखा तो बोले- 'पागल हो क्या? जाओ फ्लेट्स पहनों, तुम कभी भी इस बात से नहीं पहचानी जाओगी कि तुम कितनी लंबी हो। बल्कि तुम्हारी उपलब्धियां तुम्हारी पहचान बनाएंगी।'कमल जी की इस सलाह के बाद मैं अपने कद को लेकर कॉन्फिडेंट हो गई थी।

