पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सोशल मीडिया वॉर:कंगना ने लगाया किसानों को भड़काने का आरोप तो भड़के दिलजीत, पूछा- देशभक्त या देशद्रोही तय करने वाली तू कौन?

14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर एक बार फिर कंगना रनोट और दिलजीत दोसांझ आपने-सामने आ गए हैं। दोनों के बीच बहस तब शुरू हुई, जब बुधवार को कंगना ने दावा किया कि आंदोलनकारी किसानों भड़काने के बाद दिलजीत दोसांझ और प्रियंका चोपड़ा गायब हो गए हैं। जवाब देते हुए दिलजीत ने कंगना से पूछा कि उन्हें यह तय करने का अधिकार किसने दिया कि कौन देशभक्त है और कौन देशद्रोही? इतना ही नहीं, उन्होंने भड़कते हुए कंगना से कहा था कि किसानों को आतंकी बताने से पहले उन्हें थोड़ी शर्म कर लेनी चाहिए।

कंगना और दिलजीत के बीच हुआ सोशल मीडिया वॉर...

कंगना ने पूछा- किसान बिल में क्या समझ नहीं आया?

कंगना ने अपनी अगली सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में दिलजीत दोसांझ को टैग करते हुए लिखा, "दिलजीतजी मैं साधारण सा सवाल पूछ रही हूं कि 2020 के किसान बिल के बारे में आपको क्या पसंद नहीं आया? उदाहरण के तौर पर मुझे यह तथ्य पसंद आया कि किसान अब अपने उत्पादों को देश के किसी भी कोने में बेच सकते हैं। ठीक वैसे ही जैसे आप देश के किसी भी कोने में जाकर पैसा कमा सकते हैं।"

कंगना आगे लिखती हैं, "मुझे यह भी पसंद आया कि वे बिचौलिए को छोड़कर सीधे अपना प्रोडक्ट कॉर्पोरेट या कंज्यूमर्स को बेच सकते हैं। सबको लगता है कि भारत में किसानों को दयनीय स्थिति से उबारने के लिए यह सरकार द्वारा उठाया गया क्रांतिकारी कदम है। आप क्यों आंदोलन भड़का रहे हैं? प्लीज मुझे आपका नजरिया समझने में मदद करें?"

दिलजीत दोसांझ ने पंजाबी में दिया जवाब

कंगना की पोस्ट पर दिलजीत ने पंजाबी में जवाब दिया, जिसका हिंदी अनुवाद कुछ इस प्रकार है, "वैसे मुझे नहीं लगता कि मुझे तुझे कुछ समझाने की जरूरत है। तू अभी न हर बात की अथॉरिटी बन जाया कर..ठीक है। फिर भी तू सारा दिन मुझे याद करती रहती है...। इसलिए ये ले समय निकाल और कान लगाकर सुन ले।" इसके साथ दिलजीत ने एक न्यूज वेबसाइट के वीडियो की लिंक साझा की है।

दिलजीत ने अगली पोस्ट में लिखा, "ठीक है फिर...। अभी न गायब होने वाली न्यूज चला दो...सुबह बात करते हैं। बाबा सबका भला करें।"

जागते ही कंगना ने दिया दिलजीत को जवाब

गुरुवार सुबह जागते ही कंगना रनोट ने दिलजीत दोसांझ को जवाब दिया। उन्होंने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा, "आप इसी तरह मासूम किसानों को गुमराह कर रहे हैं। इस वीडियो में यह आदमी कौन है, जो कहानियां बना रहा है कि ऐसा हुआ तो वैसा हो जाएगा। यह हुआ तो वह वह हो सकता है। क्यों वह अपनी ही धारणाओं के आधार पर भयभीत हो रहा है? किसानों को गुमराह करना बंद करो।"

बुधवार को इस पोस्ट के साथ शुरू हुई बहस

इसके पहले भी कही थी ये बात

कुछ दिन पहले भी कंगना ने पीएम मोदी का एक पोस्ट शेयर किया था। जिसमें पीएम किसानों को संदेश दे रहे थे। कंगना ने लिखा था- प्रिय दिलजीत, प्रियंका, अगर सच में किसानों की चिंता है, अगर सच में अपनी माताओं का आदर सम्मान करते हो तो सुन तो लो आखिर फार्मर्स बिल है क्या! या सिर्फ अपनी माताओं, बहनों और किसानों का इस्तेमाल करके देशद्रोहियों कि गुड बुक्स में आना चाहते हो? वाह रे दुनिया वाह।

दोनों कर चुके एक-दूसरे की छीछालेदर

कंगना ने एक बूढ़ी सिख महिला को शाहीन बाग का प्रोटेस्टर बताया था और कहा कि 100 रुपए में प्रोटेस्ट करने आ जाती हैं। हालांकि बाद में कंगना ने यह पोस्ट डिलीट कर दी थी। लेकिन बात दिलजीत को नागवार गुजरी थी उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर कंगना की जमकर छीछालेदर की थी। इसके बाद मीका सिंह ने कंगना को उनके इस बयान के लिए खरी खोटी सुनाई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें