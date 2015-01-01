पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कंगना का हमला:कंगना ने प्रियंका और दिलजीत पर कसा तंज- किसानों को भड़काकर गायब हो गए अब देखो किसानों और देश की क्या हालत है

14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसान आंदोलन के बीच कंगना रनोट और दिलजीत दोसांझ का सोशल मीडिया वॉर चर्चा में छाया रहा। इसके बाद कंगना ने प्रियंका चोपड़ा को भी किसानों के सपोर्ट में खड़े होने पर आड़े हाथों लिया था। अब एक बार फिर कंगना ने दोनों को अपनी भड़ास निकाली है। कंगना ने किसान आंदोलन वाली जगह से आए एक वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कहा कि दोनों सेलेब्स किसानों को भड़काकर गायब हो गए है।

वीडियो बनाकर बताएं विरोध किसका करना है
कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में लिखा- मैं चाहती हूं कि दिलजीत और प्रियंका जी, जो किसानों के लिये लोकल क्रांतिकारियों की भूमिका में दिखे। कम से कम एक एक वीडियो के माध्यम से किसानों को ये तो बताएं कि उनको विरोध किस बात का करना है। दोनों किसानों को भड़काकर ग़ायब हो गए हैं, और देखो किसानों की और देश की ये हालत है।

इसके पहले भी कही थी ये बात
कुछ दिन पहले भी कंगना ने पीएम मोदी का एक पोस्ट शेयर किया था। जिसमें पीएम किसानों को संदेश दे रहे थे। कंगना ने लिखा था- प्रिय दिलजीत, प्रियंका, अगर सच में किसानों की चिंता है, अगर सच में अपनी माताओं का आदर सम्मान करते हो तो सुन तो लो आखिर फार्मर्स बिल है क्या! या सिर्फ अपनी माताओं, बहनों और किसानों का इस्तेमाल करके देशद्रोहियों कि गुड बुक्स में आना चाहते हो? वाह रे दुनिया वाह।

दोनों कर चुके एक-दूसरे की छीछालेदर
कंगना ने एक बूढ़ी सिख महिला को शाहीन बाग का प्रोटेस्टर बताया था और कहा कि 100 रुपए में प्रोटेस्ट करने आ जाती हैं। हालांकि बाद में कंगना ने यह पोस्ट डिलीट कर दी थी। लेकिन बात दिलजीत को नागवार गुजरी थी उन्होंने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर कंगना की जमकर छीछालेदर की थी। इसके बाद मीका सिंह ने कंगना को उनके इस बयान के लिए खरी खोटी सुनाई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें60 साल या ज्यादा उम्र वालों को बेसिक फेयर में 50% छूट, 7 दिन पहले बुकिंग जरूरी - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें