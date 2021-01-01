पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Kangana Ranaut Attacked On Diljit Dosanjh And Priyanka Chopra Over Lalkila Incident And Said Now Farmers Protest Supporters To Be Jailed

ट्रैक्टर परेड बवाल:दिलजीत-प्रियंका पर भड़कीं कंगना बोलीं- यही चाहिए था न तुम लोगों को, वीडियो में कहा आंदोलन के सपोर्टर्स को जेल में डाल दो

25 मिनट पहले
लाल किले पर उपद्रव हुआ। किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर परेड की आड़ में लाल किले में घुसकर वहां खालिस्तानी झंडा फहराया। इस उपद्रव की तुलना इसी महीने अमेरिका में हुए कैपिटल उपद्रव से की जा रही है। हालांकि कंगना का मानना है कि इस पूरे मामले के पीछे उन समर्थकों का हाथ है जो किसान आंदोलन को सपोर्ट कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने दिलजीत दोसांझ और प्रियांका चोपड़ा से भी सवाल किया है।

एक वीडियो जारी कर कंगना ने किसान आंदोलन के सपोर्टर्स को जेल में डालने की बात कही है। साथ उनकी संपत्ति और संसाधन भी जब्त करने की सलाह सरकार को दी है।

कंगना ने इस पोस्ट के साथ लाल किले पर खालिस्तानी झंडा फहराते हुए एक उपद्रवी की तस्वीर शेयर की है।
लगातार दिलजीत पर हमलावर हैं कंगना
कंगना की दिलजीत दोसांझ से जमकर कहा-सुनी हुई थी, लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर। तब से ही वे इस मामले में दिलजीत और प्रियंका चोपड़ा जैसे लोगों को दोषी मान रही हैं। पोस्ट में वे लिखती हैं- आप दोनों को इस तस्वीर का मतलब समझाना होगा। आज पूरी दुनिया हम पर हंस रही है। मुबारक हो, यही चाहिए था तुम लोगों को।

इस पोस्ट के साथ कंगना ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें किसान आंदोलन के समर्थकों को भी इस उपद्रव के लिए दोषी बता रही हैं।
वीडियो में कहा- सब मजाक बन के रह गया है
कंगना ने वीडियो के साथ कैप्शन में लिखा- हर महीने होने वाले खून-खराबे और दंगों से थक गई हूं। दिल्ली, बेंगलुरु और अब फिर दिल्ली। दिल्ली पुलिस लट्‌ठ बजाओ। वीडियो में वे कह रही हैं- गणतंत्र दिवस पर जो तस्वीरें लाल किले से आ रही हैं उन्होंने पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया है। ये सब उन सबके सामने हो रहा है जो इस कथित किसान आंदोलन को सपोर्ट कर रहे थे। उन समर्थकों को जेल में डालो। उन्हें सजा मिलनी चाहिए। आखिर इस घटना पर कोई तो प्रतिक्रिया होनी चाहिए। मजाक बनकर रह गया है ये देश, इसका सुप्रीम कोर्ट, इसकी गवर्नमेंट, सब मजाक बन के रह गया है।

