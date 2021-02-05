पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ट्विटर पर भड़कीं कंगना रनोट:एक्ट्रेस ने ट्विटर को बताया चीन की हाथों की कठपुतली, लिखा- चीनी टिकटॉक की तरह तुम भी बैन हो जाओगे

2 घंटे पहले

गुरुवार को ट्विटर ने कार्रवाई करते हुए कंगना रनोट के कुछ विवादित ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिए। रिपोर्ट्स में यह दावा भी किया गया कि अगर कंगना इसी तरह विवादित ट्वीट करती रहती हैं तो उनका अकाउंट सस्पेंड हो सकता है। इस एक्शन को लेकर कंगना ने ट्विटर पर नाराजगी जाहिर की है। उन्होंने माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट को चीन के हाथों की कठपुतली बताया है।

चीनी टिकटॉक की तरह बैन हो जाओगे: कंगना

कंगना ने अपनी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में लिखा है, "चीन के हाथ की कठपुतली ट्विटर मेरा अकाउंट सस्पेंड करने की धमकी दे रहा है। जबकि मैंने किसी नियम का उलंघन नहीं किया है। याद रखिए जिस दिन मैं जाऊंगी, तुमको साथ लेकर जाऊंगी। बिल्कुल चीनी टिकटॉक की तरह तुम भी बैन हो जाओगे।"

पॉप स्टार रिहाना पर कमेंट के बाद डिलीट हुए ट्वीट

मंगलवार को इंटरनेशनल पॉप स्टार रिहाना ने किसान आंदोलन को सपोर्ट किया था। इसके जवाब में एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट ने उन्हें भला बुरा कहा और किसानों को आतंकवादी बताया था। इसके बाद ट्विटर ने गुरुवार को कंगना रनोट के कुछ ट्वीट डिलीट कर दिए। हवाला दिया गया कि इन ट्वीट्स से कंपनी की हेट स्पीच पॉलिसी से जुड़े नियमों का उल्लंघन हो रहा था।

ट्विटर ने कंगना का रोहित शर्मा पर किया ट्वीट भी डिलीट कर दिया। इसमें उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा और बाकी क्रिकेटर्स को धोबी का कुत्ता बताया था। रोहित शर्मा ने अपनी पोस्ट में लिखा था कि देश की भलाई में किसानों का अहम योगदान है। सभी मिलकर समस्या का हल निकाल लेंगे। इस पर कंगना ने लिखा था कि ये सभी क्रिकेटर्स 'धोबी का कुत्ता, घर का न घाट का' जैसा साउंड क्यों कर रहे हैं।?

इस नोटिस के बाद हुई थी कंगना पर कार्रवाई

शिरोमणि अकाली दल के पूर्व नेता मंजीत सिंह जीके ने ट्विटर को कानूनी नोटिस भेजकर कंगना के ट्विटर अकाउंट को तुरंत बंद करने की मांग की है। उन्होंने नोटिस में लिखा है कि कंगना की पोस्ट फैक्चुअली गलत हैं। ये न केवल किसानों, बल्कि उनसे जुड़े पूरे सिख समुदाय को नुकसान पहुंचाती हैं।

नोटिस में पॉप सिंगर रिहाना की पोस्ट पर किए गए कंगना के विवादित कमेंट का हवाला दिया गया है। उनका कहना है कि कंगना अपनी पॉपुलैरिटी का इस्तेमाल किसानों और सिख समुदाय का अपमान करने के लिए कर रही हैं।नोटिस में ट्विटर को चेतावनी दी गई कि अगर कंगना के विवादित ट्वीट नहीं हटाए जाते और उनका अकाउंट सस्पेंड नहीं किया जाता है तो उसे भी मानहानि का जिम्मेदार माना जाएगा और उसके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड140-2 (57.0)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
चाय
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहली बार सेंसेक्स 51 हजार और निफ्टी 15 हजार अंकों के पार, रेपो रेट स्थाई रखने से बाजार ऊपरी स्तर से फिसला - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें