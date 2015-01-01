पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शूट रैप-अप:थलाइवी की शूटिंग हुई पूरी, कंगना रनोट ने फोटो शेयर कर लिखा- ये फिल्म जीवन का सबसे बड़ा मौका

29 मिनट पहले
जयललिता की बायोपिक की शूटिंग पूरी हो चुकी है। इस बात का खुलासा कंगना ने शनिवार को सोशल मीडिया पर किया। थलाइवी टाईटल से बनी इस फिल्म को लेकर कंगना ने कहा है कि यह उनके जीवन का सबसे बड़ा मौका है। फिल्म में अपने रोल और जयललिता के शुरुआती दिनों की फोटो शेयर की है।

कंगना ने लिखी मन की बात
कंगना ने लिखा- और अब शूट पूरा हुआ। आज हमने अपने सबसे महत्वाकांक्षी प्रोजेक्ट थलाइवी-द रिवॉल्यूशनरी लीडर की शूटिंग पूरी कर ली है। शायद ही कभी कोई एक्टर ऐसा कर पाता है। जो खून में बसता है इसलिए यह मुझे बहुत प्यारी है। बहुत मुश्किल है लेकिन अब अचानक अलविदा कहने का समय आ गया है।

इसके बाद एक और पोस्ट में उन्होंने लिखा- थलाइवी टीम के हर सदस्य, वंडरफुल क्रू का शुक्रिया, जिनके साथ मुझे अपनी लाइफ का यह अद्भुत मौका मिला। बहुत बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद।

7 महीने रुकी रही शूटिंग
'थलाइवी' फिल्म तमिलनाडु की पूर्व सीएम जे जयललिता की बायोग्राफी है जिसे हिंदी, तमिल और तेलुगू भाषा में रिलीज किया जाएगा। इस किरदार के लिए कंगना ने अपना वजन 20 किलो तक बढ़ाया था। लॉकडाउन के चलते 7 महीने तक इसकी शूटिंग नहीं हो सकी थी। इसके चलते रिलीज डेट आगे बढ़ानी पड़ी। हालांकि, अभी तक नई रिलीज डेट का ऐलान नहीं हुआ है।

