कंगना रनोट का गुस्सा:कंगना रनोट ने मलेशिया के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री को बताया खून का प्यासा, लेकिन अपने ट्वीट में दो भूल कर गई एक्ट्रेस

40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कंगना रनोट ने विवादित ट्वीट के लिए मलेशिया के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री महातिर मोहम्मद को खून का प्यासा बताया। हालांकि, अपने ट्वीट में वे दो भूल कर गईं। पहली मिस्टेक कि उन्होंने महातिर को मलेशिया का राष्ट्रपति बता दिया। 3 मिनट बाद उन्हें गलती का अहसास हुआ तो उन्होंने इसके लिए माफी मांग ली और इसे सुधारने की कोशिश की। लेकिन इस दौरान उन्होंने महातिर को मलेशिया का प्रधानमंत्री बताने की भूल कर दी।

कंगना के दोनों ट्वीट

कंगना ने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा था, "यह आदमी खून का प्यासा लगता है। क्या मूर्खतापूर्ण लॉजिक है? इस हिसाब से तो अतीत के नरसंहार को देखते हुए हिंदुओं के पास क्रिश्चियंस और मुस्लिमों को मारने का अधिकार है? एक देश के राष्ट्रपति होते हुए वे बेवकूफी भरी बातें कर रहे हैं...हैरत है।"

दूसरे ट्वीट में कंगना ने महातिर को राष्ट्रपति बताने वाली बात को टाइपो एरर बताया। उन्होंने लिखा, "राष्ट्रपति नहीं, बल्कि प्रधानमंत्री। टाइपो के लिए माफी चाहती हूं। लेकिन उन्हें प्राइम मोन्स्टर (प्रधान राक्षस) कहना चाहिए।"

क्या है मामला?

गुरुवार को फ्रांस के नीस शहर के चर्च में आतंकी हमला हुआ था, जिसमें तीन लोगों की मौत हुई थी। हमलावर ने चाकू से एक महिला के सिर को धड़ से अलग कर दिया, जबकि दो अन्य लोगों की बर्बरता से हत्या कर दी। कुछ दिन पहले पेरिस में इस्लामिक कट्टरपंथियों ने क्लास में पैगंबर मोहम्मद का कार्टून दिखाने के चलते एक हिस्ट्री टीचर की गला रेतकर हत्या कर दी थी।

जब फ्रांस में हो रही इस बर्बरता की आलोचना हुई तो महातिर ने इसे सही ठहरा दिया। उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था कि अतीत में हुए नरसंहारों के लिए मुस्लिमों को गुस्सा होने और फ्रांसीसी लोगों की हत्या करने का हक है। महातिर के इस ट्वीट पर जमकर बवाल हुआ था, जिसे बाद में डिलीट कर दिया गया।

