जावेद पर भड़कीं कंगना:संजय राउत ने शेयर की मानहानि के मुकदमे की बात तो कंगना ने कहा- एक थी शेरनी और एक भेड़ियों का झुंड

19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंगलवार को खबर सामने आई कि जावेद अख्तर ने कंगना रनोट के खिलाफ मानहानि का मुकदमा किया है। इस पर पलटवार करते हुए कंगना ने एक ट्वीट किया जिसमें उन्होंने खुद को शेरनी और उनका विरोध करने वालों को भेड़ियों का झुंड बताया। जावेद ने यह कदम उस बात के लिए उठाया था जब कंगना ने उन पर ऋतिक रोशन के साथ रिलेशनशिप को लेकर बात करने घर बुलाने और धमकी देने का आरोप लगाया था।

संजय राउत ने शेयर की खबर
कंगना ने शिवसेना सांसद संजय राउत का ट्वीट कोट किया है। संजय ने ट्वीट कर कहा है कि गीतकार जावेद अख्तर ने राष्ट्रीय और इंटरनेशनल टीवी पर अपमानजनक बयान देने के लिए बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस कंगना रनोट के खिलाफ आपराधिक शिकायत दर्ज की है। मुंबई के अंधेरी में मेट्रोपॉलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट के सामने शिकायत दर्ज की गई है।

रंगोली ने 8 महीने पहले ट्वीट किया था
एक्ट्रेस की बहन और मैनेजर रंगोली चंदेल ने ट्वीट कर जावेद अख्तर पर कंगना को धमकाने का आरोप लगाया था। उन्होंने लिखा था, "जावेद अख्तर जी ने कंगना को घर बुलाया और धमकी दी कि वे रितिक रोशन से माफी मांग लें। महेश भट्ट ने कंगना पर चप्पल फेंकी थी, क्योंकि उसने भट्ट की फिल्म में सुसाइड बॉम्बर की भूमिका निभाने से इनकार कर दिया था। वे प्रधानमंत्री को फासीवादी कहते हैं....चाचाजी आप दोनों क्या हो?"

अब तक 4 केस दर्ज हो चुके हैं
अक्टूबर में कर्नाटक के तुमकुर में कंगना के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज हुआ था। उन पर किसानों के अपमान का आरोप लगा था। इसके बाद इसके बाद मुंबई में 2 केस हुए। इनमें कंगना पर धर्म के आधार पर नफरत फैलाने और अदालत का अपमान करने का आरोप लगा था। अब यह चौथा केस है। वहीं मुंबई पुलिस ने उन्हें समन भेजा है। लेकिन इन दिनों कंगना अपने भाई की शादी की रस्में निभा रही हैं।

