पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ट्रोल्स को कंगना की खरी-खरी:लोगों ने दी कंगना को चुप रहने की सलाह, एक्ट्रेस ने दिया करारा जवाब- मुझे अनफॉलो या ब्लॉक कर दीजिए

18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हर मुद्दे पर खुलकर राय रखने वाली कंगना रनोट ने उन लोगों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया है, जो उन्हें ट्विटर पर चुप रहने की सलाह दे रहे हैं। कंगना ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा है, "सभी फैन्स जो पूरे दिन मेरे ट्वीट चैक करते रहते हैं, फिर खुद को बोर और थका हुआ बताते हैं और मुझे चुप रहने के लिए कहते हैं, वे मुझे म्यूट या अनफॉलो या ब्लॉक कर सकते हैं। अगर नहीं करते तो फिर आप वाकई जुनूनी हैं। मुझे नफरत करने वाले की तरह प्यार न करें, लेकिन आप नहीं जानते तो फिर यह करिए। प्यार।"

अर्नब के पक्ष में लगातार ट्वीट कर रहीं कंगना

कंगना रनोट जेल में बंद पत्रकार अर्नब गोस्वामी की रिहाई के लिए लगातार लड़ाई लड़ रही हैं। सोमवार रात उन्होंने अपने एक ट्वीट में लिखा था, "अर्नब और मेरे जैसे लोग अपनी सफलता और लोकप्रियता का जश्न मनाने की बजाय दुनिया के खिलाफ जाकर आपके लिए लड़ते हैं। अगर #IamIndianAndIdontSupportArnab हमें वापस मिलता है तो याद रखें कि आप दुनिया के तीसरे ऐसे देश में हैं, जहां सबसे भ्रष्ट समाज रहता है।"

कंगना ने इसके अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, "हम सिंपल तरीके से अपने जीवन और काम का आनंद ले सकते हैं और भाई-भतीजावाद, आतंकवाद, नशीले पदार्थों का आतंकवाद, बेगुनाहों की हत्या और भष्टाचार के खिलाफ एक भी शब्द नहीं कह सकते। भारत निर्णायक कॉल करता है। अपना भविष्य चुनें। आप बड़ी संभावना की दहलीज पर हैं, पीछे मुड़कर न देखें। जागें।"

भाई की शादी की तैयारियों में व्यस्त हैं कंगना

कंगना रनोट इन दिनों अपने भाई अक्षत की शादी की तैयारियों में व्यस्त हैं, जो 12 नवंबर को उदयपुर, राजस्थान में होगी। पिछले दिनों कंगना ने इस बात की जानकारी दी थी।

कंगना ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था, "यह मेरी फैमिली और मेरे लिए बहुत खूबसूरत समय है। मैं अपने भाई के लिए उदयपुर में डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग होस्ट कर रही हूं, जहां से रनोट फैमिली हकीकत में आती है। अब अपने पैरेंट्स के घर जा रहे हैं। कोरोना की वजह से यह छोटी सी गैदरिंग होगी, लेकिन एक्साइटमेंट बराबर है।"

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजिनपिंग, पुतिन, बोल्सोनोरो और अर्दोआन ने बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें