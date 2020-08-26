पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना आर-पार की लड़ाई को तैयार:कंगना रनोट बोलीं- अपने जीवन को भी खतरे में डाल दिया है, सरकार मुझे सुरक्षा दे तो मैं नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो की मदद करना चाहूंगी

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंगना ने रिया के ड्रग कनेक्शन पर बॉलीवुड में नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो से जांच के लिए कहा है
  • सुशांत डेथ मिस्ट्री में रिया की वॉट्सऐप चैट से सुशांत को ड्रग्स देने का एंगल सामने आया है

कंगना रनोट ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट्स करते हुए आर-पार की लड़ाई का ऐलान कर दिया है। हालांकि कंगना ने बुधवार रात किए इन ट्वीट में कहा है- मैं नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो की मदद करना चाहूंगी, लेकिन मुझे केन्द्र सरकार से सुरक्षा की दरकार है। मैंने न केवल अपने कॅरियर को बल्कि अपने जीवन को भी खतरे में डाल दिया है। सुरक्षा इसलिए चाहिए क्योंकि जिस तरह सुशांत कुछ डर्टी सीक्रेट्स जान गया था, इसलिए उसे मार दिया गया।

कंगना ने बताई आपबीती भी

इसके अलावा कंगना ने कुछ ट्वीट के जरिए बॉलीवुड में अपने शुरुआती दिनों के बारे में भी बताया। उन्होंने एक ट्वीट में लिखा- मैं उस वक्त नाबालिग थी। मेरा मेंटर ही मेरा शोषक बन गया था। उसने मेरे ड्रिंक्स में नशा मिलाकर मुझे पुलिस में जाने से रोकने की कोशिश की। जब मैं सफल हो गई और मुझे फेमस फिल्मी पार्टियों में एंट्री मिली तो सबसे चौंकाने वाली और भयावह दुनिया मेरे सामने आई जिसमें ड्रग्स, अय्याशी और माफिया सब कुछ था।

हाउस पार्टीज के राज भी खोले

कंगना ने अगले ट्वीट में कहा- फिल्म उद्योग में सबसे लोकप्रिय दवा कोकीन है। यह लगभग हर एक हाउस पार्टीज में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यह बहुत महंगा है लेकिन शुरुआत में जब आप हाई प्रोफाइल लोगों के घरों में जाते हैं तो इसे मुफ्त में दिया जाता है। एमडीएमए क्रिस्टल पानी में मिलाया जाता है इसे बिना आपकी नॉलेज के आपको दिया जाता है।

जान का खतरा देख ट्रेंड करने लगा हैशटैग

कंगना ने जब खुलकर इस लड़ाई में अपनी हिस्सेदारी को रखा तो उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर एक हैशटैग #कंगना_राणावत_को_सुरक्षा_दो ट्रेंड करवाया। उन्होंने लिखा- धन्यवाद दोस्तों, मैं अब इस लड़ाई में अकेला महसूस नहीं कर रही हूं। इस भारी सुरक्षा ने मुझे मेरे कर्तव्यों के प्रति और भी अधिक जिम्मेदार बना दिया है और आपके प्यार और चिंता से अवगत कराया है।

