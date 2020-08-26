कंगना आर-पार की लड़ाई को तैयार:कंगना रनोट बोलीं- अपने जीवन को भी खतरे में डाल दिया है, सरकार मुझे सुरक्षा दे तो मैं नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो की मदद करना चाहूंगी

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
कंगना रनोट ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट्स करते हुए आर-पार की लड़ाई का ऐलान कर दिया है। हालांकि कंगना ने बुधवार रात किए इन ट्वीट में कहा है- मैं नारकोटिक्स ब्यूरो की मदद करना चाहूंगी, लेकिन मुझे केन्द्र सरकार से सुरक्षा की दरकार है। मैंने न केवल अपने कॅरियर को बल्कि अपने जीवन को भी खतरे में डाल दिया है। सुरक्षा इसलिए चाहिए क्योंकि जिस तरह सुशांत कुछ डर्टी सीक्रेट्स जान गया था, इसलिए उसे मार दिया गया।
I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020
कंगना ने बताई आपबीती भी
इसके अलावा कंगना ने कुछ ट्वीट के जरिए बॉलीवुड में अपने शुरुआती दिनों के बारे में भी बताया। उन्होंने एक ट्वीट में लिखा- मैं उस वक्त नाबालिग थी। मेरा मेंटर ही मेरा शोषक बन गया था। उसने मेरे ड्रिंक्स में नशा मिलाकर मुझे पुलिस में जाने से रोकने की कोशिश की। जब मैं सफल हो गई और मुझे फेमस फिल्मी पार्टियों में एंट्री मिली तो सबसे चौंकाने वाली और भयावह दुनिया मेरे सामने आई जिसमें ड्रग्स, अय्याशी और माफिया सब कुछ था।
I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020
हाउस पार्टीज के राज भी खोले
कंगना ने अगले ट्वीट में कहा- फिल्म उद्योग में सबसे लोकप्रिय दवा कोकीन है। यह लगभग हर एक हाउस पार्टीज में इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यह बहुत महंगा है लेकिन शुरुआत में जब आप हाई प्रोफाइल लोगों के घरों में जाते हैं तो इसे मुफ्त में दिया जाता है। एमडीएमए क्रिस्टल पानी में मिलाया जाता है इसे बिना आपकी नॉलेज के आपको दिया जाता है।
Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020
जान का खतरा देख ट्रेंड करने लगा हैशटैग
कंगना ने जब खुलकर इस लड़ाई में अपनी हिस्सेदारी को रखा तो उनकी सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित फैन्स ने ट्विटर पर एक हैशटैग #कंगना_राणावत_को_सुरक्षा_दो ट्रेंड करवाया। उन्होंने लिखा- धन्यवाद दोस्तों, मैं अब इस लड़ाई में अकेला महसूस नहीं कर रही हूं। इस भारी सुरक्षा ने मुझे मेरे कर्तव्यों के प्रति और भी अधिक जिम्मेदार बना दिया है और आपके प्यार और चिंता से अवगत कराया है।
Thank you friends for trending #कंगना_राणावत_को_सुरक्षा_दो 🙏 means a lot, I don’t feel alone in this battle anymore, this overwhelming protectiveness has made me even more responsible of my duties and aware of your love and concern 🙏— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020
It’s a top trend right now, sincere request @PMOIndia for #कंगना_राणावत_को_सुरक्षा_दो I am very keen to help @narcoticsbureau in this matter and I could be very useful as I have witnessed it all personally. pic.twitter.com/m6C6TcG25E— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020
