एग्रीकल्चर बिल का सपोर्ट:कंगना ने पीएम मोदी से कहा- जो सोने की एक्टिंग करे, ना समझने की एक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फर्क पड़ेगा?

एक घंटा पहले
कंगना लगातार हमलावर हैं। कभी बॉलीवुड पर, कभी सुशांत के हत्यारों पर, कभी शिवसेना पर कभी सरकार के विरोधियों पर। एक बार फिर कंगना ने सरकार के समर्थन में ट्वीट किया है। यह ट्वीट एग्रीकल्चर बिल के सपोर्ट में है। कंगना ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के ट्वीट को री-ट्वीट किया है और इस बिल का विरोध करने वालों को आतंकी बताया है।

कंगना को कोसा भी और सराहा भी

हालांकि कंगना के सपोर्ट पर भी एग्रीकल्चर बिल को लेकर मिली-जुली प्रतिक्रिया आई। एक यूजर ने लिखा- अरे मिल जाएगा टिकट, इलेक्शन तो आने दो झांसी की रानी, इतना जोर मत लगा, अच्छी एक्टिंग की तूने। तुझसे गया गुजरा कोई नहीं हो सकता जिसने किसानों को आतंकी बोल दिया। शर्म कर।

