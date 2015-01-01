पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना के भाई की डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग:कंगना रनोट ने शेयर की भाई की मेहंदी की फोटो, एक्ट्रेस ने खुद लगाई अक्षत को मेहंदी

एक घंटा पहले
कंगना रनोट के भाई अक्षत की शादी के फंक्शन उदयपुर में शुरू हो चुके हैं। बुधवार को अक्षत और उनकी होने वाली पत्नी रितु की मेहंदी रस्म पूरी हुई। कंगना ने ट्विटर पर भाई की मेहंदी की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा है, "मेरे भाई के हाथों में छोटी सी आकाशगंगा मेरे द्वारा बनाई गई।" फोटो अक्षत रितु के साथ बैठे हुए हैं और अपने हाथ में लगी मेहंदी दिखा रहे हैं।

कंगना ने एक अन्य ट्वीट में अपनी कुछ फोटो शेयर की हैं, जिनमें वे लीला पैलेस के अंदर ट्रेडिशनल आउटफिट में पोज देती नजर आ रही हैं। कैप्शन में एक्ट्रेस ने लिखा है, "भाई की शादी।"

12 नवंबर को अक्षत की शादी

अक्षत और रितु की शादी की थीम रजवाड़ा है, जिसके लिए 10 नवंबर को ही पूरा रनोट परिवार दुल्हन के परिवार वालों के साथ उदयपुर पहुंच गया था। शादी के कार्यक्रम 2 दिन तक चलेंगे। बुधवार को हल्दी और संगीत की के बाद गुरुवार सुबह 9:15 पर अक्षत और रितु सात फेरे लेंगे। शाम को रिसेप्शन है। इसमें दोनों परिवार के चुनिंदा लोग शामिल होंगे।

कंगना ने दी थी डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग की जानकारी

कंगना ने इससे पहले एक ट्वीट में जानकारी देते हुए लिखा था, "यह मेरी फैमिली और मेरे लिए बहुत खूबसूरत समय है। मैं अपने भाई के लिए उदयपुर में डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग होस्ट कर रही हूं, जहां से रनोट फैमिली हकीकत में आती है। कोरोना की वजह से यह छोटी सी गैदरिंग होगी, लेकिन एक्साइटमेंट बराबर है।"

बचपन में भाई को तंग करती थीं कंगना

कंगना ने एक ट्वीट में अपनी और अपने भाई अक्षत की बचपन की फोटो साझा की थी। इसमें उन्होंने लिखा है, "अक्षत का चेहरा मुझे याद दिला रहा है कि मैं किस तरह उसे तंग करती थी। मैं बहुत खुराफात करती थी और जाने-अनजाने वह भी इस शैतानी में मेरा साथ देता था। मेरा छोटा-सा भोलू अब बड़ा हो गया है और बचपन के वो साल..ऐसा लगता है कि कल की ही बात है।"

