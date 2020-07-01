दैनिक भास्करJul 01, 2020, 04:46 PM IST
कंगना रनोट की बड़ी बहन रंगोली ने हाल ही में हिमाचल प्रदेश के कुल्लू में खरीदे अपने नए घर की 'हाऊस वार्मिंग' पार्टी रखी। चुनिंदा मेहमानों की मौजूदगी में हुई इस पार्टी में कंगना मस्ती के मूड में दिखीं और उन्होंने अपने भतीजे पृथ्वी के साथ जमकर एन्जॉय किया। इस पार्टी का एक वीडियो रंगोली ने अपनी इंस्टाग्राम वॉल पर शेयर किया।
वीडियो शेयर करते हुए रंगोली ने लिखा, 'परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ गृह प्रवेश का छोटा सा उत्सव। फूलों, केक, उपहारों और ढेर सारा प्यार, हंसी और चमचमाती बातचीत के साथ इसे इतना खास बनाने के लिए आप सभी का धन्यवाद।'
Small house warming party with family and friends, thank you everyone for making it so special with flowers,cakes, gifts and loads of love, laughter and sparkling conversations 🥰🥰🥰🙏🙏
पिछले महीने किया था गृह प्रवेश
रंगोली ने अपने इस दो मंजिला 4 BHK नए घर में गृह प्रवेश तो पिछले महीने ही कर लिया था, लेकिन लॉकडाउन और कुछ काम बाकी होने की वजह से उन्होंने इसे सेलिब्रेट नहीं किया था। इस नए घर का इंटीरियर कंगना ने ही डिजाइन किया है।
When she asked me what kind of interiors do I like, I said I don’t like torn ,worn out, vintage ,old looking stuff, I don’t know what I like but I want new things to look new, I remember her face, that’s her style vintage, rustic ,worn out and totally purana looking things .... it was out of her comfort zone, she has been incessantly working on this and today when I saw her put finishing touches I was stunned, I can say one thing, this is not a house to me it’s heaven it’s a blessing ... P.S walls are waiting for paintings, heaters needs to be fixed, we don’t have much help she is setting up everything with her own hands but I just couldn’t wait , will post more when it’s all ready 🥰..
घर का नाम रखा 'विला पेगासस'
रंगोली ने अपने घर का नाम 'विला पेगासस' रखा है। जिसका मतलब 'पंखों वाला अमर घोड़ा' होता है। कुछ दिन पहले अपने नए घर की फोटोज शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने बताया था कि ये नाम मुंबई के उसी अपार्टमेंट के नाम पर है, जिसमें अजय और मैंने हमारी शादीशुदा जिंदगी शुरू की थी। पृथ्वी को भी मैंने वहीं पर कंसीव किया था।
We named our house “ Villa Pegasus “ it’s a Greek word which means an immortal winged horse, it’s named after the building in Mumbai where Ajay and I started our married life in an apartment, I also conceived Prithavi there, sharing some pictures of our home with you all, but pictures don’t do justice to it’s beauty, it’s not a house it’s a blessing 🥰
