मालवी के लिए कंगना ने उठाई आवाज:चाकूबाजी में घायल मालवी के समर्थन में उतरीं कंगना, बोलीं-छोटे शहर से आए स्ट्रगलर्स के साथ यही होता है

43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

टीवी एक्ट्रेस मालवी मल्होत्रा पर सोमवार रात 9 बजे मुंबई में चाकू से जानलेवा हमला हुआ। वे कोकिलाबेन हॉस्पिटल में एडमिट हैं। घायल मालवी को कंगना रनोट का समर्थन मिला है।

कंगना ने मालवी के साथ हुई इस घटना पर अपना रिएक्शन देते हुए कहा, ''डियर मालवी, मैं आपके साथ हूं, मैंने पढ़ा आप क्रिटिकल हैं, मैं आपके लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। मैं रेखा शर्मा जी से रिक्वेस्ट करती हूं कि वो दोषी के खिलाफ जल्द एक्शन लें। हम आपके साथ हैं और हम आपको न्याय दिलाएंगे। प्लीज भरोसा रखिए।''

कंगना ने आगे ट्विटर पर लिखा, ''यह फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की सच्चाई है। छोटे शहरों से आए स्ट्रगलर्स के साथ ये होता है जिनके पास कोई कनेक्शन या प्रॉपर चैनल नहीं होता, नेपोटिज्म किड्स अपने आपको जितना चाहें डिफेंड कर लें लेकिन उनमें से कितनों को चाकू मारा गया, उनका रेप हुआ या फिर उनकी हत्या हुई?''

मालवी ने मांगी थी मदद

इससे पहले मंगलवार को मालवी ने मीडिया इंटरेक्शन में नेशनल वीमन कमीशन और कंगना रनोट से मदद मांगते हुए कहा था, ''मैं नेशनल वीमन कमीशन की अध्यक्ष रेखा शर्मा से अपील करती हूं कि वे इस मामले को देखें और मेरी मदद करें। मैं कंगना से भी रिक्वेस्ट करती हूं कि मेरा सपोर्ट करें क्योंकि मैं भी उनके शहर मंडी से हूं। जो घटना मेरे साथ मुंबई में हुई। वो मैंने कभी सपने में नहीं सोचा था। इसलिए मैं अपने साथ हुए अन्याय के लिए उनसे सपोर्ट चाहती हूं।''

लोकल गार्जियन ने बताई मालवी की हालत

अस्पताल में भर्ती मालवी की हालत खतरे से बाहर है।
अस्पताल में भर्ती मालवी की हालत खतरे से बाहर है।

मुंबई में मालवी के गार्जियन अतुल पटेल ने कहा कि मालवी के दोनों हाथों और पेट में चाकू लगा है। वह खतरे से बाहर है। डॉक्टर जल्द ही उसकी प्लास्टिक सर्जरी करेंगे। पटेल ने बताया मुंबई पुलिस ने FIR दर्ज कर ली है। पुलिस योगेश के घर भी गई थी लेकिन वह नहीं मिला। अब उसकी तलाश चल रही है। मालवी का परिवार ट्रीटमेंट पूरा होने पर उसे घर वापस ले जाएगा।

सोमवार रात हुआ था हादसा

मालवी के साथ यह घटना सोमवार रात 9 बजे के आसपास वर्सोवा में हुई। जब वे कैफे से घर लौट रही थीं। उन पर योगेश ने चाकू से हमला कर दिया, जो काफी देर से मालवी का इंतजार कर रहा था। हिमाचल की रहने वाली मालवी तेलुगू फिल्म 'कुमारी 21 एफ', तमिल फिल्म 'नदिक्कू एंडी', हिंदी फिल्म 'होटल मिलन', टीवी सीरियल 'उड़ान' में काम कर चुकीं हैं। इसके अलावा उन्होंने कुछ विज्ञापनों में भी काम किया है।

