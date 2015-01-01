पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंगना का निशाना:शिवसेना विधायक प्रताप सरनाईक के पास मिला पाकिस्तान का क्रेडिट कार्ड, कंगना बोलीं- इंडिया पाकिस्तान न बन जाए

कंगना रनोट ने शिवसेना विधायक प्रताप सरनाईक पर जमकर निशाना साधा है। दरअसल, मनी लॉन्डरिंग मामले में जांच कर रहे प्रवर्तन निदेशालय( ईडी) को सरनाईक के पास से पाकिस्तान का क्रेडिट कार्ड मिला है। जब कंगना ने यह खबर सुनी तो उन्हें सरनाईक की वह धमकी याद आ गई, जो उन्हें मुंबई की तुलना पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर से करने के बाद दी गई थी।

कंगना ने अपनी सोशल मीडिया पोस्ट में प्रताप सरनाईक पर निशाना साधते हुए लिखा है, "जब मैंने कहा कि मुंबई में पीओके जैसा महसूस होता है तो उसने मेरा मुंह तोड़ने की धमकी दी थी। भारत उन लोगों को जानता है, जो आप पर हर चीज कुर्बान कर रहे हैं और जो आपसे चीजें दूर ले जा रहे हैं। जहां आप अपना विश्वास रखते हैं, वही आपका भविष्य है। इंडिया पाकिस्तान न बन जाए संभालो यारो।"

सरनाईक ने कंगना को लेकर क्या कहा था

कंगना ने जब मुंबई की तुलना पाकिस्तान के कब्जे वाले कश्मीर से की थी, तब प्रताप सरनाईक ने एक इंटरव्यू में उन्हें धमकाते हुए कहा था, "अगर वे मुंबई आती हैं तो हमारी महिला कर्मचारी उनका मुंह तोड़ देंगी।" हालांकि, इस बयान के चलते उन्हें राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग की नाराजगी का सामना करना पड़ा था। आयोग की प्रमुख रेखा शर्मा ने कड़ा ऐतराज जताते हुए कहा था कि अभिनेत्री को धमकी देने के आरोप में उन्हें तुरंत गिरफ्तार करना चाहिए।

