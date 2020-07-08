दैनिक भास्कर Jul 08, 2020, 08:10 PM IST

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म का मुद्दा गर्माया हुआ है। महेश भट्ट की बेटी पूजा भट्ट ने भी बुधवार सुबह कुछ ट्विट्स करते हुए इस मुद्दे पर अपना पक्ष रखा और बताया कि कंगना रनोट को हमारे कैंप ने ही लॉन्च किया था। इस बात से तिलमिलाई टीम कंगना ने पलटवार करते हुए कई ट्वीट किए और पूछा कि आपके पिता सुशांत और रिया के रिश्ते में इंट्रेस्टेड क्यों थे।

टीम कंगना रनोट ने बुधवार को किए अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'प्रिय पूजा भट्ट, अनुराग बासु के पास वो पैनी निगाहें थीं, जिन्होंने कंगना की प्रतिभा को खोजा था। हर कोई जानता है कि मुकेश भट्ट कलाकारों को पैसे देना पसंद नहीं करते।'

'प्रतिभाशाली लोगों को मुफ्त में पाना उनके लिए फेवर की तरह है। कई स्टूडियो ये काम अपने दम पर करते हैं लेकिन इस बात से आपके पिता को उन पर चप्पल फेंकने का, उन्हें पागल कहने का और उन्हें अपमानित करने का लायसेंस नहीं मिल जाता।'

सुशांत-रिया में इतनी रुचि क्यों ले रहे थे

आगे टीम कंगना ने लिखा, 'साथ ही उन्होंने कंगना के दुखद अंत की घोषणा भी की थी। इसके अलावा वे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया की रिलेशनशिप में इतनी ज्यादा रुचि क्यों ले रहे थे? क्यों उन्होंने सुशांत के अंत की घोषणा भी की थी, कुछ सवाल हैं जो आपको उनसे जरूर पूछना चाहिए।'

कंगना जो कुछ भी है अपने दम पर है

इसके बाद किए अपने ट्वीट में टीम कंगना ने लिखा, 'पूजा भट्ट आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि कंगना ने गैंगस्टर के साथ ही पोकिरी के लिए भी ऑडिशन दिया था और इसके लिए भी उनका चयन हो गया था। पोकिरी ऑलटाइम ब्लॉकबस्टर बन गई थी। इसलिए अगर आपकी सोच ये है कि वो जो कुछ भी हैं गैंगस्टर की वजह से हैं, तो ये पूरी तरह गलत है। पानी अपना रास्ता खुद ब खुद बना लेता है।'

Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her...(1/2) https://t.co/5afdsJJx4F — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

...call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her "tragic end", Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot's and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him 🙏 (2/2)@PoojaB1972 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

For your info @PoojaB1972 Kangana had also auditioned for Pokiri, alongside Gangster & got selected for that as well. Pokiri went on to become an all time blockbuster, so your thinking that because of Gangster she is who she is, is totally not working. Water finds it’s level🙏 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 8, 2020

पूजा ने भी किए थे कई ट्वीट

इससे पहले बुधवार सुबह पूजा ने कई ट्वीट करते हुए नेपोटिज्म को लेकर चल रही बहस पर अपना पक्ष रखा था। इसी दौरान उन्होंने कंगना का नाम लिया था। बता दें कि कंगना ने साल 2006 में विशेष फिल्म्स के बैनर तले बनी फिल्म 'गैंगस्टर' के जरिए बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा था। विशेष फिल्म्स के मालिक महेश भट्ट और उनके भाई मुकेश भट्ट हैं।

अपने पहले ट्वीट में पूजा ने लिखा था, 'नेपोटिज्म के हॉट टॉपिक पर टिप्पणी करने के बारे में पूछा गया था, जिसके बारे में लोग काफी गुस्से में हैं। एक ऐसे व्यक्ति के रूप में जो एक ऐसे 'परिवार' से आता है, जिसने पूरे फिल्म उद्योग की तुलना में कहीं ज्यादा नए प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेताओं, संगीतकारों और तकनीशियनों को लॉन्च किया है, मैं केवल हंस सकती हूं।'

Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020

There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 8, 2020