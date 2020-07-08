Change Cookies Settings

नेपोटिज्म बहस / पूजा भट्ट की सफाई से भड़कीं कंगना रनोट ने किया पलटवार, पूछा- आपके पिता सुशांत-रिया के रिश्ते में इतनी रुचि क्यों ले रहे थे?

Jul 08, 2020, 08:10 PM IST

अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड में नेपोटिज्म का मुद्दा गर्माया हुआ है। महेश भट्ट की बेटी पूजा भट्ट ने भी बुधवार सुबह कुछ ट्विट्स करते हुए इस मुद्दे पर अपना पक्ष रखा और बताया कि कंगना रनोट को हमारे कैंप ने ही लॉन्च किया था। इस बात से तिलमिलाई टीम कंगना ने पलटवार करते हुए कई ट्वीट किए और पूछा कि आपके पिता सुशांत और रिया के रिश्ते में इंट्रेस्टेड क्यों थे। 

टीम कंगना रनोट ने बुधवार को किए अपने पहले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'प्रिय पूजा भट्ट, अनुराग बासु के पास वो पैनी निगाहें थीं, जिन्होंने कंगना की प्रतिभा को खोजा था। हर कोई जानता है कि मुकेश भट्ट कलाकारों को पैसे देना पसंद नहीं करते।'

'प्रतिभाशाली लोगों को मुफ्त में पाना उनके लिए फेवर की तरह है। कई स्टूडियो ये काम अपने दम पर करते हैं लेकिन इस बात से आपके पिता को उन पर चप्पल फेंकने का, उन्हें पागल कहने का और उन्हें अपमानित करने का लायसेंस नहीं मिल जाता।'

सुशांत-रिया में इतनी रुचि क्यों ले रहे थे

आगे टीम कंगना ने लिखा, 'साथ ही उन्होंने कंगना के दुखद अंत की घोषणा भी की थी। इसके अलावा वे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया की रिलेशनशिप में इतनी ज्यादा रुचि क्यों ले रहे थे? क्यों उन्होंने सुशांत के अंत की घोषणा भी की थी, कुछ सवाल हैं जो आपको उनसे जरूर पूछना चाहिए।'

कंगना जो कुछ भी है अपने दम पर है

इसके बाद किए अपने ट्वीट में टीम कंगना ने लिखा, 'पूजा भट्ट आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि कंगना ने गैंगस्टर के साथ ही पोकिरी के लिए भी ऑडिशन दिया था और इसके लिए भी उनका चयन हो गया था। पोकिरी ऑलटाइम ब्लॉकबस्टर बन गई थी। इसलिए अगर आपकी सोच ये है कि वो जो कुछ भी हैं गैंगस्टर की वजह से हैं, तो ये पूरी तरह गलत है। पानी अपना रास्ता खुद ब खुद बना लेता है।'

पूजा ने भी किए थे कई ट्वीट

इससे पहले बुधवार सुबह पूजा ने कई ट्वीट करते हुए नेपोटिज्म को लेकर चल रही बहस पर अपना पक्ष रखा था। इसी दौरान उन्होंने कंगना का नाम लिया था। बता दें कि कंगना ने साल 2006 में विशेष फिल्म्स के बैनर तले बनी फिल्म 'गैंगस्टर' के जरिए बॉलीवुड में कदम रखा था। विशेष फिल्म्स के मालिक महेश भट्ट और उनके भाई मुकेश भट्ट हैं।

अपने पहले ट्वीट में पूजा ने लिखा था, 'नेपोटिज्म के हॉट टॉपिक पर टिप्पणी करने के बारे में पूछा गया था, जिसके बारे में लोग काफी गुस्से में हैं। एक ऐसे व्यक्ति के रूप में जो एक ऐसे 'परिवार' से आता है, जिसने पूरे फिल्म उद्योग की तुलना में कहीं ज्यादा नए प्रतिभाशाली अभिनेताओं, संगीतकारों और तकनीशियनों को लॉन्च किया है, मैं केवल हंस सकती हूं।'

