पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कंगना का करण पर निशाना:गोवा में शूटिंग के बाद टीम ने छोड़ी यूज्ड पीपीई किट, कंगना ने इंडस्ट्री को बताया पर्यावरण के लिए खतरनाक वायरस

33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कंगना रनोट ने ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो शेयर किया है। जिसमें करण की कंपनी धर्मा प्रोडक्शन पर आरोप लगाया है कि वह गोवा में शूटिंग के बाद बायोमेडिकल वेस्ट छोड़ आई है। इस फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण लीड रोल में हैं। कंगना ने करण की आड़ में इंडस्ट्री को आडे़ हाथों लिया है और उसे पर्यावरण के लिए भी सबसे खतरनाक वायरस बताया है।

इंडस्ट्री संस्कृति के साथ पर्यावरण के लिए खतरनाक
कंगना ने लिखा- फिल्म इंडस्ट्री केवल वो वायरस नहीं है जो इस देश की संस्कृति और नैतिक मूल्यों को नष्ट कर रही है, बल्कि वह पर्यावरण के लिए भी सबसे हानिकारक वायरस है। प्रकाश जावड़ेकर जी और मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ एन्वायर्नमेंट, फॉरेस्ट एंड क्लाइमेट चेंज गवर्नमेंट ऑफ इंडिया बड़े प्रोडक्शन हाउस का यह घृणित, गंदा और गैर जिम्मेदार रवैया देखिए और कृपया मदद कीजिए।

स्थानीय लोगों ने भी की माफीनामे की मांग
कंगना से पहले लोखांचो एकवॉट गोवा नाम के एनजीओ ने भी इसी मुद्दे पर करण जौहर से लिखित माफीनामा मांगा था। एनजीओ ने कहा है कि अगर करण की ओर से जवाब नहीं आता है तो वे अगले हफ्ते बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट में याचिका लगाएंगे। करण की टीम गोवा की राजधानी पणजी से 10 किमी दूर नेरुल गांव में शूटिंग के बाद यूज किए गए पीपीई किट और अन्य गंदगी छोड़कर आई है।

दीपिका की भी बढ़ीं मुसीबतें
शकुन बत्रा इस फिल्म की डायरेक्टर हैं। इसी की शूटिंग बीच में छोड़कर दीपिका पादुकोण NCB का समन मिलने पर मुंबई गईं थीं। मंगलवार को उनकी मैनेजर करिश्मा प्रकाश के घर पर जांच एजेंसी ने रेड मारी है, जहां उसे ड्रग्स मिली है। इसके बाद एक बार फिर दीपिका की मुसीबतें बढ़ती नजर आ रही हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें