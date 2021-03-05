IT रेड पर कंगना का रिएक्शन:तापसी पन्नू और अनुराग कश्यप के घर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी पर कंगना रनोट बोलीं-चोर चोर मौसेरे भाई

पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपरInstall App
Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप
इनकम टैक्स (IT) डिपार्टमेंट ने बुधवार को तापसी पन्नू और अनुराग कश्यप के घर पर छापा मारा था। विभाग की ओर से की गई छापेमारी में करीब 370 करोड़ की टैक्स चोरी की बात सामने आई है। IT की इस छापेमारी पर अब कंगना रनोट का रिएक्शन सामने आया है। कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर कई पोस्ट शेयर कर तापसी और अनुराग पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि चोर-चोर मौसेरे भाई होते हैं।
कंगना ने पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखा, "जो चोर होते हैं, वो सिर्फ चोर ही होते हैं। जो मातृभूमि को बेचकर उसके टुकड़े करना चाहते हैं, वो सिर्फ गद्दार होते हैं। और जो गद्दारों का साथ देते, हैं वो भी चोर ही होते हैं, क्योंकि चोर चोर मौसेरे भाई होते हैं और जिससे चोरों को डर लगता है, वो साधारण मानव नहीं नरेंद्र मोदी होता है।"
ब्लैक मनी का बड़ा लेन-देन हुआ है
कंगना ने लिखा, "ये लोग सिर्फ टैक्सचोर नहीं, बल्कि ब्लैक मनी का बहुत बड़ा लेन-देन हुआ है। क्या इन लोगों को शाहीनबाग दंगो या गणतंत्र दिवस हिंसा को भड़काने के लिए यह पैसा मिला था। ब्लैक मनी कहां से आई और कहां भेजी गई, इसका कोई हिसाब नहीं है?"
They are not just #TaxChor huge transactions of black money has happened, did they get that money for provoking #Shaheenbagh riots or #republicdayviolence ...— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021
From where the black money came and where did they send the black money which isn’t accounted for ? https://t.co/XSUhBQYpKA
ये सिर्फ टैक्सचोर नहीं आतंकवादी हैं
एक्ट्रेस ने अगली पोस्ट में लिखा, "हर मिनट नंबर्स बढ़ रहे हैं, ये सिर्फ वो पैसा है, जिसका क्लू मिला है। कोई सोच सकता है कि मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के असली नंबर्स क्या हो सकते हैं। बुलीवुड में टुकड़े गैंग के आतंकवाद रैकेट का पर्दाफाश हो रहा है, ये सिर्फ टैक्सचोर नहीं आतंकवादी हैं।"
Every minute the numbers are rising, this is only the money they found clues for, one can only imagine what could be the actual numbers of money laundering,have been exposing terrorism racket of tukde gang in the under belly of Bullydawood, these are terrorists not just #TaxChor https://t.co/y4cOAMj00e— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021
कंगना ने लिखा, " Kwan एजेंसी और फैंटम प्रोडक्शन हाउस के लोग 'मीटू कैंपेन' के दौरान बलात्कार के कई आरोपों और मामलों में प्रमुख आरोपी थे। लेकिन, बुलीवुड ने उन्हें बचा लिया था। अनुराग कश्यप जैसे लोग न केवल बलात्कार के आरोपी हैं, बल्कि उन्होंने सुशांत की मौत को सही ठहराने की भी कोशिश की थी।"
Kwan agency and Phantom production house were the prominent accused in #MeToo many rape allegations/ cases on them but Bullydawood protected them,people like Anurag Kashyap are not only rape accused but they also tried to justify Shushant’s death, who all think its divine justice— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 4, 2021
सभी रेपिस्ट के बाद अब बुलीवुड का नंबर है
कंगना ने कहा, "कभी किसी नारी का श्राप व्यर्थ नहीं जाता। आज सब रेपिस्ट की लंका लग गई। कई विक्टिम ने 'फैंटम फिल्म्स' और kwan के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई, लेकिन उनको रातों रात गायब कर दिया गया और बुलीवुड ने इन दरिंदों को सर आंखों पे बैठाया। लेकिन आज सब रेपिस्ट की लंका लग गई और अब बुलीवुड का नंबर है।"
IT department claims data from their phones has been wiped off, money laundering numbers and involvement of stakeholders can be shocking,I had my suspicions when I saw them provoke migrant labourers with some high budget anti India animation advertisements https://t.co/kjd8oJVmPv— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021
Data can be retrieved, but these are small players, one can only imagine how deep rooted is terrorism in the film industry and how these bhands breaking India for money, government should set good example for everyone, they can’t sell tukde of this nation to terrorism. Jai Hind— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021
Is it a coincidence that each and every stake holder of Phantom n Kwan has been accused by multiple woman of rape, molestation n harassment. If you don’t respect women,your very moral fibre is wrong, you are a born criminal ,industry killed #MeToo but look one can’t escape karma.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 5, 2021
पॉजिटिव- आज समय कुछ मिला-जुला प्रभाव ला रहा है। पिछले कुछ समय से नजदीकी संबंधों के बीच चल रहे गिले-शिकवे दूर होंगे। आपकी मेहनत और प्रयास के सार्थक परिणाम सामने आएंगे। किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर जाने से आपको...
Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved
This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.