IT रेड पर कंगना का रिएक्शन:तापसी पन्नू और अनुराग कश्यप के घर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी पर कंगना रनोट बोलीं-चोर चोर मौसेरे भाई

44 मिनट पहले
इनकम टैक्स (IT) डिपार्टमेंट ने बुधवार को तापसी पन्नू और अनुराग कश्यप के घर पर छापा मारा था। विभाग की ओर से की गई छापेमारी में करीब 370 करोड़ की टैक्स चोरी की बात सामने आई है। IT की इस छापेमारी पर अब कंगना रनोट का रिएक्शन सामने आया है। कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर कई पोस्ट शेयर कर तापसी और अनुराग पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि चोर-चोर मौसेरे भाई होते हैं।

कंगना ने पोस्ट शेयर कर लिखा, "जो चोर होते हैं, वो सिर्फ चोर ही होते हैं। जो मातृभूमि को बेचकर उसके टुकड़े करना चाहते हैं, वो सिर्फ गद्दार होते हैं। और जो गद्दारों का साथ देते, हैं वो भी चोर ही होते हैं, क्योंकि चोर चोर मौसेरे भाई होते हैं और जिससे चोरों को डर लगता है, वो साधारण मानव नहीं नरेंद्र मोदी होता है।"

ब्लैक मनी का बड़ा लेन-देन हुआ है
कंगना ने लिखा, "ये लोग सिर्फ टैक्सचोर नहीं, बल्कि ब्लैक मनी का बहुत बड़ा लेन-देन हुआ है। क्या इन लोगों को शाहीनबाग दंगो या गणतंत्र दिवस हिंसा को भड़काने के लिए यह पैसा मिला था। ब्लैक मनी कहां से आई और कहां भेजी गई, इसका कोई हिसाब नहीं है?"

ये सिर्फ टैक्सचोर नहीं आतंकवादी हैं
एक्ट्रेस ने अगली पोस्ट में लिखा, "हर मिनट नंबर्स बढ़ रहे हैं, ये सिर्फ वो पैसा है, जिसका क्लू मिला है। कोई सोच सकता है कि मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के असली नंबर्स क्या हो सकते हैं। बुलीवुड में टुकड़े गैंग के आतंकवाद रैकेट का पर्दाफाश हो रहा है, ये सिर्फ टैक्सचोर नहीं आतंकवादी हैं।"

कंगना ने लिखा, " Kwan एजेंसी और फैंटम प्रोडक्शन हाउस के लोग 'मीटू कैंपेन' के दौरान बलात्कार के कई आरोपों और मामलों में प्रमुख आरोपी थे। लेकिन, बुलीवुड ने उन्हें बचा लिया था। अनुराग कश्यप जैसे लोग न केवल बलात्कार के आरोपी हैं, बल्कि उन्होंने सुशांत की मौत को सही ठहराने की भी कोशिश की थी।"

सभी रेपिस्ट के बाद अब बुलीवुड का नंबर है
कंगना ने कहा, "कभी किसी नारी का श्राप व्यर्थ नहीं जाता। आज सब रेपिस्ट की लंका लग गई। कई विक्टिम ने 'फैंटम फिल्म्स' और kwan के खिलाफ आवाज उठाई, लेकिन उनको रातों रात गायब कर दिया गया और बुलीवुड ने इन दरिंदों को सर आंखों पे बैठाया। लेकिन आज सब रेपिस्ट की लंका लग गई और अब बुलीवुड का नंबर है।"

