अर्नब का सपोर्ट:कंगना का #फ्री अर्नब सेव डेमोक्रेसी कैम्पेन, बोलीं-ये लड़ाई सिर्फ़ अर्नब या मेरी नहीं, यह लड़ाई भारतवर्ष की है

6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अर्नब गोस्वामी को लगातार सपोर्ट कर रहीं कंगना ने शनिवार को एक वीडियो जारी किया।जिसमें वे अर्नब के सपोर्ट में आवाज न उठाने वाले जर्नलिस्ट्स पर जमकर गुस्सा निकाल रही हैं। कंगना ने उस घटना का जिक्र भी किया जब उनका एक जर्नलिस्ट से प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पंगा हो गया था।

गौरतलब है कि जब बीएमसी ने कंगना के मणिकर्णिका फिल्म्स पर बुल्डोजर चलाया था, तब अर्नब और उनके चैनल ने इस पूरी घटना को प्रमुखता से कवर किया था।

अपने पंगे के बारे में बोलीं कंगना
वीडियो में कंगना कह रही हैं- एक जर्नलिस्ट को यह कहा था कि उसने मेरी फिल्म के बारे में बहुत गलत लिखा। बहस हुई, टल गई। बहुत सारे लोग इकट्ठे हो गए जो खुद को जर्नलिस्ट कहते हैं। वे एक गिल्ड बनाते हैं, जिसका कोई गवर्नमेंट रिकगनिशन नहीं है। ये अनाउंस होता है कि कंगना की फिल्म को बैन कर दिया जाए। उनको डर हो गया कि मेरी राष्ट्रवादी आवाज स्ट्रॉन्ग नहीं होनी चाहिए। मेरी फिल्म आई उसके बाद वो गिल्ड डिसॉल्व हो गई। उसका कोई पता नहीं।

अर्नब गोस्वामी कितने दिनों से जेल में है। कोई गिल्ड नहीं बनीं। कोई कुछ नहीं कह रहा है। हाईकोर्ट खुद कह रहा है कि ये गलत है, कोई कुछ नहीं कह रहा है। आप देख रहे हैं कितनी कम राष्ट्रवादी आवाजें रह गई हैं। लॉबी कितनी स्ट्रॉन्ग है।

अमेरिकी चुनावों का दिया उदाहरण
कंगना ने अपने वीडियो में अमेरिका में चल रहे इलेक्शन का उदाहरण भी दिया। वे कहती हैं- ट्रम्प में कितनी बुराइयां हों मगर ये बात सच है कि वो चाइनीज वायरस को चाइनीज वायरस कहता है। इस्लामिक टेरेरिज्म को ये नहीं कहता कि आतंकवाद का कोई धर्म नहीं होता। आज ट्रम्प सत्ता में नहीं है तो इसका सबसे ज्यादा फायदा चाइना को होने वाला है।
और वो देश जो आतंकवाद फैलाते हैं। आप देखो इन विदेशी शक्तियों ने उनके वोटिंग सिस्टम को ही हाईजैक कर दिया। जैसा कभी इतिहास में हुआ ही नहीं।

ये शक्तियां भारत को भी पूरी तरह से कंट्रोल कर रही हैं। हमारे यहां कुछ अच्छे लोग हैं, जिनके दम पर हम संघर्ष कर रहे हैं। लेकिन आपका जागना बहुत जरूरी है। सोचिए जब भी कुछ खरीदते हैं कि क्या ये राष्ट्रवाद में हेल्प करेगा या नहीं। जब भी आप किसी जर्नलिस्ट को देखते हैं, बुक पढ़ते हैं तो ये सोचिए इन लोगों की आइडियोलॉजी, इनका इंटेंशन क्या है।

कस्टडी में हैं अर्नब गोस्वामी
अर्नब को मुंबई के इंटीरियर डिजाइनर अन्वय और उनकी मां को कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के आरोप में बुधवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। वे 18 नवंबर तक ज्यूडिशियल कस्टडी में हैं। कोरोना के खतरे को देखते हुए जमानत अर्जी पर फैसले से पहले उन्हें जेल नहीं भेजा गया। पिछली 3 रातों में उन्हें अलीबाग के एक स्कूल में बने कोविड सेंटर में रखा गया था।

