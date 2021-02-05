पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Entertainment
  • Bollywood
  • Kangna Ranaut Said Whatever She Earn Most Of It Give Away While Andheri Court Directed Mumbai Police To File Progress Report In March

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कंगना की बात:कंगना का खुलासा- मैंने जो भी कमाया, उसका ज्यादातर हिस्सा दे दिया; समुदाय विशेष पर की गई पोस्ट पर अगली सुनवाई मार्च में

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रिहाना को आड़े हाथों लेनी वाली कंगना रनोट पर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स भी बंट गए हैं। कुछ उनके सपोर्ट में हैं तो कुछ विरोध में। रिहाना के ट्वीट के बदले कीमत लेने की बात लिखने पर ट्रोलर्स ने उन्हें निशाने पर लिया तो कंगना ने अपनी कमाई से जुड़ी बातें शेयर कीं। सोशल मीडिया पर लिखी पोस्ट में एक्ट्रेस ने बताया कि वे जितना कमाती हैं उसका अधिकांश हिस्सा दूसरों को दे देती हैं।

कंगना ने बताया ब्रांड्स ने कॉन्ट्रैक्ट खत्म कर दिए
कंगना ने सोशल मीडिया पर रिप्लाय देते हुए लिखा- मैं डींगे नहीं मारती। मैं फेयरनेस क्रीम, आइटम नंबर, शो, बड़े हीरो की फिल्में नहीं करती हूं। और तो और अब सभी ब्रांड्स ने मेरे कॉन्ट्रैक्ट भी रद्द कर दिए हैं। फिर भी जो कुछ भी मैं कमाती हूं, उसमें से ज्यादातर मैं दे देती हूं और बदले में बहुत ज्यादा हासिल कर लेती हूं। समझ नहीं आता लोगों को देने के लिए कैसे प्रोत्साहित करूं, बस इतना ही।

सोशल मीडिया से जुड़े केस की सुनवाई मार्च में
वहीं दूसरी ओर कंगना पर मेट्रोपॉलिटिन मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट अंधेरी में चल रहे केस में अगली सुनवाई मार्च तक टल गई है। कोर्ट ने मुंबई की अंबोली पुलिस को प्रोग्रेस रिपोर्ट जमा करने का समय दिया है। अब अगली सुनवाई 4 मार्च को होगी। गौरतलब है कि इससे पहले केस की सुनवाई 5 जनवरी को हुई थी और 4 फरवरी तक जांच रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने कहा गया था।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंमार्केट कैप पहुंचा 3.64 लाख करोड़ रुपए, शेयरों में 58% का मिलेगा अभी भी फायदा - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें