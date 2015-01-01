पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी:कपिल शर्मा ने वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी के दिन भी काम पर जाने के लिए पत्नी गिन्नी से माफी मांगी, बोले- गिफ्ट देना है तो कमाना भी तो पड़ेगा

33 मिनट पहले
कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा शनिवार को अपनी दूसरी वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने 2 साल पहले आज ही के दिन अपनी लॉन्ग टाइम गर्लफ्रेंड गिन्नी चतरथ से शादी की थी। कपिल अपनी वेडिंग एनिवर्सरी के दिन भी काम पर पहुंचे गए। इससे नाराज उनकी पत्नी के लिए कपिल ने सोशल मीडिया पर एक पोस्ट शेयर कर एनिवर्सरी के दिन भी काम पर जाने के लिए उनसे माफी मांगी।

कपिल ने शूटिंग सेट से खुद की एक फोटो शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा, सॉरी बेबी गिन्नी। में अपनी एनिवर्सरी के दिन भी काम कर रहा हूं। गिफ्ट देना है तो कमाना भी तो पड़ेगा। हैप्पी एनिवर्सरी माय लव। शाम को मिलते हैं।

दो दिन पहले सेलिब्रेट किया था बेटी अनायरा का पहला बर्थ-डे
बता दें कि, कपिल शर्मा और उनकी वाइफ गिन्नी ने दो दिन पहले 10 दिसंबर को बेटी अनायरा का पहला बर्थ-डे सेलिब्रेट किया था। कपिल ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकांउट पर बेटी अनायरा के बर्थ-डे सेलिब्रेशन की तस्वीरें पोस्ट कर लिखा था, ''पहले जन्मदिन पर हमारी लाडो को अपना प्यार और आशीर्वाद भेजने के लिए आप सभी का बहुत-बहुत शुक्रिया।

जनवरी 2021 तक अपने दूसरे बच्चे का वेलकम कर सकते हैं कपिल
बता दें कि, कपिल शर्मा और गिन्नी चतरथ की शादी 12 दिसंबर 2018 को जालंधर में हुई थी। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कहा जा रहा है कि कपल जनवरी 2021 तक अपने दूसरे बच्चे का वेलकम कर सकते हैं। गिन्नी इस समय प्रेग्नेंसी के अंतिम चरण में हैं। उनकी देखभाल के लिए कपिल की मम्मी पंजाब से मुंबई आ चुकी हैं।

गौरतलब है कि कपिल अपनी शादी की पहली सालगिरह से दो दिन पहले ही पिछले साल पहली बार पिता बने थे। 10 दिसंबर 2019 को उनकी पत्नी गिन्नी ने बेटी को जन्म दिया था। कपिल ने इसकी जानकारी ट्विटर पर दी थी। उन्होंने तड़के 3 बजे अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था, "बेटी पाकर धन्य हूं। आपका आशीर्वाद चाहिए। सभी को प्यार। जय माता दी।" कपल ने बेटी का नाम अनायरा रखा।

