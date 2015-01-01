पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कपिल के घर से आई खुशखबरी:दोबारा पिता बनने वाले हैं कपिल शर्मा, पत्नी गिन्नी जनवरी 2021 में देंगी दूसरे बच्चे को जन्म

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पॉपुलर कॉमेडियन कपिल शर्मा दोबारा पिता बनने वाले हैं। कपिल की पत्नी जल्द अपने दूसरे बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली हैं। हालांकि, कपिल और गिन्नी ने अभी तक इस बात की खुद पुष्टि नहीं की है लेकिन मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कहा जा रहा है कि कपल जनवरी 2021 तक अपने दूसरे बच्चे को वेलकम कर सकता है। गिन्नी इस समय प्रेग्नेंसी के अंतिम चरण में हैं। उनकी देखभाल के लिए कपिल की मम्मी पंजाब से मुंबई आ चुकी हैं।

गिन्नी ने छुपाया था बेबी बंप

हाल ही में करवाचौथ सेलिब्रेशन के दौरान कॉमेडियन भारती सिंह ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसमें गिन्नी के बेबी बंप की झलक देखने को मिली थी।

हालांकि, कपिल ने दिवाली के मौके पर जब एक फैमिली फोटो शेयर की थी तो उसमें गिन्नी कुर्सी के पीछे खड़ी होकर पोज देती नजर आई थीं जिसकी वजह से उनका बेबी बंप छुप गया था।

10 दिसंबर 2019 में हुआ था बेटी का जन्म

कपिल अपनी शादी की पहली सालगिरह से दो दिन पहले ही पिछले साल पहली बार पिता बने थे। 10 दिसंबर, 2019 को उनकी पत्नी गिन्नी ने बेटी को जन्म दिया था।

कपिल ने इसकी जानकारी ट्विटर पर दी थी। उन्होंने तड़के 3 बजे अपने ट्वीट में लिखा था, "बेटी पाकर धन्य हूं। आपका आशीर्वाद चाहिए। सभी को प्यार। जय माता दी।" कपल ने बेटी का नाम अनायरा रखा है। कपिल शर्मा और गिन्नी चतरथ की शादी 12 दिसंबर 2018 को जालंधर में हुई थी।

